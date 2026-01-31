Updated 31 January 2026 at 12:47 IST
IEW 2026 Concludes With Focus On Innovation, Startups & Scalable Energy Solutions
Leadership dialogues reiterated that India’s energy transition will be driven not only by policy and capital, but also by entrepreneurial innovation, research excellence, and industrial scaling.
- Initiatives News
- 1 min read
Day 4 of India Energy Week 2026 placed innovation, startups, and indigenous energy solutions at the heart of its closing narrative, reinforcing India’s commitment to building a technology-driven and self-reliant energy ecosystem.
The final day featured startup showcases, innovation demonstrations, and industry-investor networking sessions, highlighting emerging solutions across green hydrogen, EV charging, battery storage, digital energy management, smart grids, and carbon reduction technologies.
Special focus was placed on Make-in-India manufacturing and domestic innovation, with Indian startups and technology developers presenting scalable solutions designed for both domestic deployment and global export. Policymakers emphasised the importance of supporting startups through policy stability, financing access, and industrial partnerships.
Leadership dialogues reiterated that India’s energy transition will be driven not only by policy and capital, but also by entrepreneurial innovation, research excellence, and industrial scaling.
Advertisement
With strong participation from global investors, technology providers, and policymakers, Day 4 concluded on a forward-looking note, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global hub for clean energy innovation and sustainable energy solutions.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 12:47 IST