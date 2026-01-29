IEW 2026 Day 2: Global Leaders Call for Balanced Energy Transition & Long-Term Investments

Day 2 of India Energy Week 2026 witnessed high-level strategic discussions on global energy transition, investment priorities, and long-term supply resilience, as international ministers and energy CEOs convened in Goa.

Leadership panels emphasised the need for balanced transition strategies that align climate commitments with economic growth and energy access. Experts highlighted that while renewable energy and clean technologies must scale rapidly, continued investment in oil, gas, and LNG infrastructure remains essential to avoid supply shocks and ensure energy stability.

Key sessions focused on financing energy transition, strengthening global energy cooperation, and accelerating technology deployment across hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and decarbonisation solutions. India’s evolving role as a bridge economy, balancing development needs with climate action, emerged as a recurring theme.

The day concluded with a strong consensus on the importance of collaboration, capital mobilisation, and innovation-led growth to drive an inclusive and resilient global energy transition.