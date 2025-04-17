Ikonz Unveils AI Digital Avatar of Sourav Ganguly on the HXR Device

Kolkata: Ikonz, a pioneer in AI-driven digital experiences, proudly announces the launch of the AI Digital Avatar of cricket legend Sourav Ganguly on the Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) Device today at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata.

This ground-breaking launch marks a new era in digital representation and intellectual property management. Ikonz has secured exclusive global rights to Dada’s voice, likeness, and mannerisms, enabling the creation of an avatar that authentically captures the charisma, energy, and unique presence of one of cricket’s most celebrated figures.

On this occasion, Mr Sourav Ganguly on Partnering with Ikonz stated, “I’m excited to see my digital avatar come to life and to explore its potential across sports, entertainment, education, and beyond. Ikonz’s commitment to authenticity and respect for my personal brand gives me full confidence in this partnership.”

Speaking to the media, Mr. Abinav Varma Kalidindi, CEO of Ikonz, said, “Sourav Ganguly has always been at the forefront of cricketing excellence and innovation. With this digital avatar, we’re thrilled to bring his AI Avatar to new audiences and industries around the world. Our team has harnessed cutting-edge AI, motion-capture, and neural-synthesis technologies to ensure the avatar speaks, moves, and emotes exactly as Mr. Ganguly would. We are also in the process of raising a substantial Series A round of $20-25 million in the next two to three months to further accelerate our growth and global expansion.”

The AI Digital Avatar of Sourav Ganguly, exclusively created and represented by Ikonz, is designed to be seamlessly integrated into a wide range of applications, including: Personalized Brand endorsements and advertising campaigns, Banking experiences, Retail experiences, Interactive podcasts, Hologram experiences, Voice experiences, Interactive fan engagement experiences and metaverse activations, Sports coaching and training modules, Educational and documentary productions.

By securing exclusive IP rights to Dada’s voice, likeness, and mannerisms, Ikonz ensures that any organization or brand seeking to leverage the digital avatar will engage directly with Ikonz as the sole representative and licensor. This strategic approach safeguards the integrity of Sourav Ganguly’s personal brand while opening limitless possibilities for collaboration across industries.

About Ikonz:

‎Ikonz Studios, based in Hyderabad, India, is a pioneering AI company specializing in hyper- realistic, multilingual digital avatars and holographic technologies. The company has garnered support from prominent investors, including Village Global—a venture capital firm backed by industry titans such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

In June 2023, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan joined Ikonz Studios as a strategic partner, collaborating to develop multiple digital intellectual properties (IPs) based on his persona, thereby enriching the company's entertainment portfolio.