'Immense Gratitude And Peace In The Lap Of Divine Mother': Actress Seerat Kapoor As She Seeks Blessings At Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple

"Immense gratitude and peace in the lap of the Divine Mother," Says Actress Seerat Kapoor As She Seeks Blessings At The Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple

Actress Seerat Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited Pan-Indian film JMD, recently visited the sacred Sri Peddamma Thalli temple in Hyderabad, Telangana, to seek divine blessings on the auspicious occasion of Navaratri.

The Peddamma temple holds a special place in the hearts of devotees. The word Peddamma is derived from two words, Pedda and Amma, which together mean “Mother of Mothers” or “The Supreme Mother.” She is revered as one of the 11 forms of Village Deities and is worshipped as the highest and most supreme goddess.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant traditional outfit, Seerat looked graceful as she offered prayers to the goddess. Sharing her heartfelt emotions after the visit, the actress said: “It was indeed one of the most spiritual places I have visited in a long time. In fact, it was among the most spiritual locations I've been to in a long time. Not even words can adequately describe the great feelings and ambiance of the temple. Receiving the blessings of the Supreme Mother Peddamma made me feel incredibly fortunate."

Taking to her social media, the actress shared glimpses from her temple visit along with a heartfelt caption: “Found solace in Mother's loving presence, At Mataji's sacred abode, Visiting #Peddammathallitemple was a heartfelt calling, where her divine love enveloped me with protection, serenity, peace, and eternal blessings. With gratitude in my heart, I share this energy with you and your family. Immense gratitude and peace in the lap of the Divine Mother. Seeking blessings at the Peddamma Thalli Temple this Navaratri was a soulful experience. May Mataji’s love and power guide us all, always.”