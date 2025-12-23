In an exclusive interview, Mr Suranjit Mishra, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Governance, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd Shared His Valuable Insights

Tata Power-DDL continues to lead the sector with one of the lowest AT&C losses. As we close the year, what forward-looking strategies and technologies will further strengthen network efficiency and revenue assurance in 2026?

As we prepare for 2026, our approach is centred on consolidating Tata Power-DDL’s position as one of India’s most efficient distribution utilities by deepening the intelligent automation of our network. A front-runner in power distribution reforms, Tata Power-DDL has reduced AT&C losses to 5.54% (FY 2024-25) from 53% in July 2002.

We are advancing predictive maintenance using AI and machine-learning tools, expanding asset health monitoring across critical nodes, and strengthening automated fault localisation and restoration systems. These efforts are closely aligned with the modernisation objectives of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which encourages data-driven grid operations and improved reliability indices. On the commercial side, enhanced analytics will allow for granular identification of loss-prone pockets, while the planned expansion of smart metering—guided by regulatory directions from CERC and DERC—will help minimise revenue leakages and support more accurate, real-time billing. Collectively, these interventions will elevate both operational resilience and revenue assurance as the grid becomes increasingly decentralised and demand patterns evolve.

The shift toward digital billing and smart metering has reshaped consumer behaviour. What positive trends have emerged from this digital transformation, and how do you see it contributing to stronger financial discipline in the coming year?

The shift towards digital billing and smart metering has brought a noticeable improvement in the way consumers engage with their energy use. Tata Power-DDL is also the first private discom in India to install over 6.42 lakh smart meters till Nov 2025, enabling real-time two-way data exchange between customers and the utility. Customers can monitor and control their consumption via the app, empowering energy-efficient choices. Adding to its digital service suite, Virtual Connect offers remote, face-to-face interactions, serving over 3,000 customers monthly while reducing carbon emissions.

Over the past year, we have seen customers respond positively to real-time consumption information, which has helped reduce bill shocks and encouraged more responsible energy behaviour. Digital payments have grown steadily, and remote meter reading has significantly reduced delays and disputes, in line with national goals under the Smart Metering Programme.

Going beyond service excellence, the company has pioneered Smart Metering and Behavioural Demand Response (BDR), leveraging in-house analytics to reshape consumption patterns during peak hours. Engaging over 1 lakh customers, the initiative delivers annual savings of 450+ MW, strengthens grid resilience, and contributes to India’s climate goals under Mission Life.

As these systems mature further in 2026, we expect even tighter billing and collection cycles, improved predictability in cash flows, and a more transparent consumer interface. This transformation is not merely technological—it is behavioural, and it has strengthened trust in the system, which is essential for long-term financial discipline in the distribution sector.

With Delhi’s distribution landscape evolving rapidly, what new opportunities—such as prosumer participation, DER integration, and innovative business models—are you most optimistic about for driving financial excellence ahead?

Delhi’s power landscape is entering a new phase of maturity, and this presents meaningful opportunities for utilities willing to innovate. Prosumers are steadily increasing, helped by enabling frameworks such as the Delhi Solar Policy and rooftop initiatives under MNRE. This creates possibilities for virtual net metering, peer-to-grid settlements, and community solar models, which can reshape the way energy is produced and exchanged in urban environments. At the same time, distributed energy resources—battery energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, vehicle-to-grid technologies, and load flexibility solutions—are becoming central to ensuring grid stability and cost-effective power procurement. The Green Energy Open Access Rules have also opened new pathways for commercial and industrial consumers to participate in clean energy markets. For a utility like ours, these shifts enable the development of new business models, such as energy-as-a-service offerings, advanced analytics-based advisory services, and microgrid solutions, all of which can contribute to sustained financial excellence.

Year-end is often a time for reflection and planning. What key reforms or policy developments do you hope to see in 2026 that can enable a more stable tariff environment and support long-term financial sustainability for DISCOMs?

Looking ahead to 2026, there are several policy developments that we believe can reinforce tariff stability and financial sustainability for DISCOMs. Timely and cost-reflective tariff revisions remain essential, particularly in light of fluctuating power purchase costs. Efforts by the Forum of Regulators to streamline subsidy accounting and enhance transparency in cross-subsidy frameworks will also be critical. Additionally, clearer guidelines on the role of energy storage—both utility-scale and distributed—will help reduce peak power costs and improve grid balancing, especially as renewable penetration increases under evolving National Tariff Policy considerations. A more structured market for renewable purchase obligations and stronger mechanisms for demand response participation will further support a sustainable tariff environment. These reforms are important not only for utilities but for ensuring that consumers continue to receive reliable power at fair and predictable prices.

On its sustainability journey, the company has created a Net Zero roadmap for 2030. Tata Power-DDL has so far facilitated 6,338 rooftop solar connections across key consumer segments. The Domestic segment accounts for the highest number of rooftop solar connections with 4,680, followed by Commercial & Industrial (C&I) 1,616, and Others 42.

As Tata Power-DDL looks toward the next phase of growth, what are the top three priorities you believe will shape the company’s financial and operational performance in the upcoming year?