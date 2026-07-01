In Conversation With SSIEL MD Aman Gupta On Preserving The Legacy And Building A Global Presence

Can you take us through your professional journey and what inspired you to join the family business?

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in the rice industry, I witnessed firsthand the dedication, integrity, and commitment to quality that built SSIEL over the decades. Our founder, Late Shri Panna Lal Gupta Ji, laid a strong foundation by combining traditional agricultural expertise with a vision to create world-class Basmati rice, and that legacy inspired me to become part of the business.

When I joined, I deliberately started on the production floor rather than in the boardroom. I spent considerable time understanding every stage of the value chain—from paddy procurement and scientific ageing to milling, quality control, exports, and customer relationships. Those experiences reinforced my belief that quality cannot simply be inspected at the end of the process; it has to be embedded into every step.

Over the years, my role has evolved from managing operations to driving the company's long-term strategy. Today, while I focus on expanding our global footprint and strengthening brands like Leysha, my core philosophy remains unchanged, every pack that carries the SSIEL name must reflect the highest standards of quality, consistency, and trust.

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How has SSIEL evolved from a traditional rice exporter into a globally recognized basmati brand?

SSIEL's journey has been one of continuous evolution while staying true to its core values. What began as a small rice mill in 1967 gradually transformed into an integrated rice processing enterprise with the establishment of Shiv Shakti Rice Mill in 1985 and, later, SSIEL in 2012 with a state-of-the-art processing facility.

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Over the years, we have invested significantly in modern infrastructure, technology, scientific ageing, automated processing, and stringent quality systems. At the same time, we have built long-term relationships with farmers, global distributors, retailers, and foodservice businesses.

Today, we export to more than 70 countries and work with over 200 international brands and partners. Our growth has been driven not just by scale, but by consistently delivering premium-quality Basmati rice that customers across the world can trust.

How has the company maintained consistency in quality while expanding globally?

Quality has always been the foundation of our business, regardless of the markets we serve. We maintain complete control over the value chain—from sourcing premium paddy and scientific ageing to milling, grading, sorting, packaging, and global distribution.

Our advanced processing facilities, rigorous quality checks, and strong farmer partnerships ensure complete traceability and consistency in every batch. We continuously invest in technology and process improvements while adhering to international food safety and quality standards.

For us, quality is not a department—it is a culture. That philosophy has enabled us to scale globally without compromising the trust our customers place in us.

What differentiates SSIEL from other players in the highly competitive rice export market?

Our biggest differentiator is our fully integrated business model and our uncompromising focus on quality. Unlike many exporters, we manage every critical stage of the value chain, giving us complete control over product quality and consistency.

Beyond infrastructure, we have built decades-long relationships with farmers and international customers, allowing us to understand evolving market needs. Our ability to provide customized private-label solutions, maintain reliable global supply, and consistently deliver premium-quality Basmati rice has made us a preferred partner for buyers across more than 70 countries.

Ultimately, while many companies sell rice, we believe we deliver trust, reliability, and long-term value.

Are there plans to expand into new international markets or introduce new product categories?

Absolutely. Expanding our global presence remains a key priority. While we already serve customers across the Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa, we continue to explore emerging markets where demand for premium Indian Basmati is growing.

On the product side, we are focused on broadening our portfolio through our consumer brand, Leysha. Beyond premium Basmati rice, we see opportunities in value-added rice products, regional aromatic rice varieties, and other carefully selected food categories that align with our commitment to quality and consumer trust.

Having established a strong presence in the basmati rice industry, is SSIEL now looking to diversify into new business verticals? What can we expect in the years ahead?

In our core business, we are focused on expanding Leysha from a premium Basmati rice brand into a trusted food and kitchen essentials brand. Beyond our existing portfolio, we plan to introduce value-added rice products, regional aromatic rice varieties, daily-use rice, and other staple food categories, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and consistency.

At the same time, we are strategically diversifying into sectors where we can create long-term value. Through The Aarlis Hotel, Panchkula, Vignette Collection by IHG, a 5-Star Hotel, we have entered the luxury hospitality space, and we are also expanding into specialty chemicals and healthcare, including plans to establish a hospital. Across every business, our approach remains the same—invest in quality, innovation, operational excellence, and customer trust.

Our goal is to build resilient, globally competitive businesses that create lasting value for customers, partners, employees, and future generations.

Which international markets are currently driving the highest demand for Indian basmati rice?

The Middle East continues to be one of the strongest markets for Indian Basmati rice, driven by deep-rooted culinary traditions and consistently high consumption. At the same time, we are witnessing strong demand across Europe, North America, and several Asian and African markets.

Increasing global interest in authentic Indian cuisine, coupled with rising consumer preference for premium-quality food products, is further strengthening demand for Indian Basmati. Markets that value consistency, aroma, grain quality, and food safety continue to present significant opportunities for companies like SSIEL.

What emerging opportunities do you see for Indian rice exporters over the next five years?

Over the next five years, the biggest opportunities for Indian rice exporters will come from growing demand for premium, traceable, and quality-assured food products. Consumers today are looking beyond price and are placing greater importance on consistency, food safety, authenticity, and the origin of what they consume.

India is already the world's largest rice exporter, accounting for over 40% of global rice trade, and this leadership creates a strong foundation for Indian brands to expand further. At the same time, the rapid growth of modern retail, e-commerce, and quick-commerce is accelerating the shift from loose grains to branded and packaged rice, both globally and in India.