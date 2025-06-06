In Exclusive Conversation with the Man Behind Manzil: Saagar Panchal on Simplifying Real Estate for the Modern Investor

In a world where real estate often feels fragmented and complex, Saagar Panchal is reshaping the landscape with clarity and purpose. As the Founder & CEO of Manzil Asset Management and Hireavilla, Saagar is pioneering a next-gen real estate ecosystem that unites investment, hospitality, and technology into one seamless experience.

With 8+ years of cross-border experience spanning India, Dubai, Bali, and Thailand, and a portfolio of 400+ luxury assets under management, Saagar leads a team of 150+ professionals who have delivered 18,000+ guest experiences with an exceptional average rating of 4.85/5. From property acquisition to monetization, he is transforming the ownership journey into a curated, hassle-free process for investors, homeowners, and developers alike.

At the heart of Saagar’s mission is a bold ambition: to simplify and elevate real estate for the modern world. Combining deep industry insight with a future-forward mindset, he is setting new benchmarks through bespoke, end-to-end solutions and a relentless drive for innovation.

In this conversation, Saagar shares the inspiration, strategy, and leadership philosophy behind his work—and how he's building a smarter, more connected future for real estate.

What inspired the formation of Manzil, and how has the company evolved so quickly?

Manzil was born out of nearly a decade of hands-on experience in real estate, hospitality, and tech. I saw a clear gap in the market—investors were struggling with fragmented processes, unclear returns, and unreliable service. Our vision was simple: make real estate investment, ownership, and income generation hassle-free. We aim to simplify every stage—from acquisition to management to monetization—while helping clients build profitable, long-term real estate portfolios.

What was the thought process behind creating this integrated ecosystem for property investors?

We wanted to remove the complexity from real estate investment. Instead of clients having to deal with multiple agents, service providers, and consultants, Manzil offers a single point of contact—an Asset Manager—who handles everything end-to-end. Whether it's buying, managing, furnishing, renting, or reselling a property, we take care of it all under one roof. The idea was to be a true one-stop shop for UAE real estate investors.

How did Manzil carve out its niche in such a competitive market like Dubai?

We positioned ourselves differently by thinking like asset managers, not brokers. Our model integrates investment advisory, property management, short-term rentals, and add-on services like Golden Visa support, mortgage assistance, and offshore structuring. Our mission is to help clients build real estate portfolios, not just buy a property. That value-driven, portfolio-first approach helped us stand out.

How is Manzil.ai transforming luxury real estate?

Manzil.ai is our tech platform designed to give property owners a smart, real-time view of their holdings— just like a stock portfolio. It shows estimated asset value, rental yields, upcoming payments, and more, allowing investors to make faster, data-driven decisions on whether to hold, sell, or rent. It's designed to simplify ownership and enable smarter investment across multiple properties.

How do you maintain consistency across markets like India, Dubai, Bali, and Thailand?

By building a strong internal culture centered around ownership, entrepreneurship, and customer-first thinking. We empower our team to take initiative and lead locally while ensuring global alignment through strong systems, shared values, and continuous communication. We don’t just build teams—we build leaders at every level.

What’s the strategy behind Manzil’s concierge and customer-first services?

The core belief is that real estate is not just about property—it’s about lifestyle. Our concierge model was created to cater to the modern investor who values time and convenience. From Golden Visa support to lifestyle arrangements, banking, or relocation—we handle everything that makes property ownership stress-free and globally mobile. Our approach is to deeply understand the client’s personal and financial goals, and then provide tailored support that goes far beyond real estate transactions.

What’s your leadership philosophy in driving a high-growth, high-performance team?

Trust your team. Empower them to lead. I believe in creating entrepreneurs within the organization by giving clear direction and space to grow. My role is to constantly scout for great talent, build relationships, and align people with the company’s vision. Good people aren’t always available immediately—you have to nurture those relationships over time. Growth comes from continuously learning from the market, customers, and your own team—and evolving quickly.

How did Hireavilla and Aaram Homes shape the vision for Manzil?

These ventures were my training ground. I gained firsthand insight into how real estate, hospitality, and technology intersect. Hireavilla taught me how to turn luxury properties into profitable rental assets while maintaining high guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. Aaram gave me further perspective on scaling operations and building systems. Both experiences deeply influenced how we built Manzil to offer not just ownership—but stress-free monetization and retention.

Where do you see Manzil and the industry heading over the next 3–5 years?

Real estate is moving towards full integration with tech and hospitality. I believe the future lies in turnkey investments—fully furnished, fully managed properties run by hospitality operators. Investors will simply purchase; everything from handover to furnishing to rental management will be handled seamlessly. Manzil is gearing up to lead this transformation, making real estate investment as easy and scalable as buying into a managed fund.