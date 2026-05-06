In the World of Elite Hours, Time Is Collected, Not Bought: Jatin Chandyok and the Rise of India’s New-Age Watch Collector

In today’s evolving luxury landscape, Elite Hours is steadily shaping how India approaches pre-owned fine watchmaking. With a clear focus on trust, authenticity, and access, the brand has become a preferred destination for those looking to acquire high-value timepieces with confidence.

With the pre-owned luxury watch segment in India witnessing rapid growth, Elite Hours is emerging as a key player shaping how collectors approach value, rarity, and long-term ownership.

Founded by Jatin Chandyok, Elite Hours is built on years of hands-on experience in the watch industry. Having entered the business at the age of 17, Chandyok brings over 19 years of practical knowledge, along with strong relationships across retailers, dealers, and collectors. This network plays a key role in sourcing rare and sought-after watches, many of which are difficult to access through traditional retail channels.

Elite Hours specialises in certified pre-owned watches from some of the world’s most respected brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, and Omega. Each watch is carefully sourced, checked for authenticity, and, wherever available, accompanied by original box, papers, and verified history, ensuring clarity for the buyer.

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A defining factor behind Elite Hours’ growth is its structured approach to trust—every watch is backed by a two-year warranty and up to 90% buyback support, bringing institutional-level confidence to a market that has traditionally operated on informal trust. This has helped build long-term credibility among a growing base of clients that includes collectors, business owners, and first-time buyers.

The brand’s South Extension boutique in New Delhi reflects its approach. Designed as a calm, appointment-led space, it allows clients to take their time, understand the details of each watch, and make considered decisions without pressure. The experience is personal, with an emphasis on clarity and comfort rather than urgency.

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As demand for pre-owned luxury watches continues to grow in India, Elite Hours is expanding its presence with a new boutique at DLF Summit Plaza in Gurgaon. This marks the beginning of a broader growth plan, alongside its digital platform and private client network that already serves customers across the country.

For many clients, the journey is no longer about simply owning a luxury watch, but about entering a world of collecting, where each piece carries a story, rarity, and long-term value.

By focusing on authenticity, transparency, and client relationships, Elite Hours is building a strong position in India’s luxury watch market, offering not just access to watches but confidence in every purchase.