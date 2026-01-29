India Energy Week 2026 Day 2: Energy Security, LNG Expansion & Transition Pathways in Sharp Focus

Day 2 of India Energy Week 2026 in Goa centred on energy security, gas-based economy expansion, and scalable transition pathways, as global policymakers, CEOs, and technology leaders deliberated on building resilient and future-ready energy systems.

Key sessions focused on accelerating India’s natural gas ecosystem, enhancing LNG infrastructure, expanding city gas distribution, and strengthening cross-border supply partnerships. Discussions highlighted the role of natural gas as a critical transition fuel, supporting India’s decarbonisation goals while ensuring affordability and supply reliability.

Technology-led transition strategies were a major focus, with panels on green hydrogen, advanced solar systems, energy storage, smart grids, and carbon capture solutions. Industry leaders underscored the importance of digitalisation and innovation in driving operational efficiency and lowering carbon intensity across the energy value chain.

The Strategic Conference also featured high-level ministerial dialogues and leadership panels on energy resilience, investment mobilisation, and global cooperation, reinforcing India Energy Week’s role as a key platform shaping the international energy agenda.

Advertisement

Day 2 reaffirmed India’s commitment to building a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy future, anchored in pragmatic transition strategies and global partnerships.