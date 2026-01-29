India Energy Week 2026 Day 3: Policy Dialogues Focus on Energy Security, Transition Fuels & Global Cooperation

New Delhi: High-level policy dialogues and ministerial roundtables dominated Day 3 of India Energy Week 2026, focusing on energy security, transition fuel strategies, global partnerships, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Senior policymakers, regulators, and international delegates deliberated on balanced transition pathways, emphasising the continued importance of LNG and natural gas as bridge fuels, alongside aggressive expansion of renewables and hydrogen.

Discussions also addressed geopolitical risks, global supply chain resilience, and long-term investment frameworks, stressing the need for diversified sourcing, strategic reserves, and infrastructure readiness.

Participants highlighted India’s growing leadership role in shaping inclusive global energy transition models, particularly for developing economies seeking to balance growth, affordability, and climate commitments.

