  • India Energy Week 2026 Day 3: Policy Dialogues Focus on Energy Security, Transition Fuels & Global Cooperation

Updated 29 January 2026 at 22:49 IST

High-level policy dialogues and ministerial roundtables dominated Day 3 of India Energy Week 2026, focusing on energy security, transition fuel strategies, global partnerships, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Initiative Desk
India Energy Week 2026 Day 3: Policy Dialogues Focus on Energy Security, Transition Fuels & Global Cooperation | Image: Initiative

New Delhi: High-level policy dialogues and ministerial roundtables dominated Day 3 of India Energy Week 2026, focusing on energy security, transition fuel strategies, global partnerships, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Senior policymakers, regulators, and international delegates deliberated on balanced transition pathways, emphasising the continued importance of LNG and natural gas as bridge fuels, alongside aggressive expansion of renewables and hydrogen.

Discussions also addressed geopolitical risks, global supply chain resilience, and long-term investment frameworks, stressing the need for diversified sourcing, strategic reserves, and infrastructure readiness.

Participants highlighted India’s growing leadership role in shaping inclusive global energy transition models, particularly for developing economies seeking to balance growth, affordability, and climate commitments.

The dialogues reaffirmed India Energy Week’s positioning as a global policy-convergence platform, influencing energy strategies beyond national boundaries.

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 29 January 2026 at 22:49 IST