India Energy Week 2026 Day 3: Technology, Hydrogen & Innovation Drive India’s Energy Future

Day 3 of India Energy Week 2026 in Goa brought technology-led energy transformation and innovation ecosystems into sharp focus, as policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and global technology providers converged to shape India’s future energy roadmap.

A major highlight of the day was the strong push towards green hydrogen, energy storage, smart grids, digitalisation, and carbon capture technologies, showcased across dedicated thematic zones and technical conference sessions. Industry leaders emphasised that innovation, not just investment, will define the success of India’s energy transition.

The Hydrogen Zone witnessed extensive engagement, with demonstrations of next-generation electrolyzers, hydrogen mobility solutions, industrial decarbonisation applications, and storage systems. Experts highlighted hydrogen’s potential to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, fertilisers, refining, and heavy transport.

Technology leaders also showcased AI-driven energy management systems, predictive grid analytics, and automation solutions, positioning digitalisation as a critical enabler for efficient, resilient, and low-carbon energy infrastructure.

Day 3 reaffirmed that India’s clean energy ambitions will be driven not only by policy but by technology innovation, indigenous manufacturing, and startup-led solutions, creating a globally competitive energy ecosystem.