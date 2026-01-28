India Energy Week 2026 Kicks Off With Global Partnerships On Investment And Innovation

The 4th Annual India Energy Week 2026 commenced in the ONGC ATI at Goa, with an emphasis on facilitating global partnerships on energy efficiency and a future characterized by clean energy. India is no longer just responding to global energy shifts, it is actively shaping them.

The day began with Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressing the gathering virtually and highlighting India’s Energy Mission. He emphasized on how this sector presents investment opportunities worth $500 Billion, a major potential pathway to help transition from energy security to energy independence. Furthermore, he outlined a vision for expanding India’s refining capacity and energy infrastructure, targeting $100 billion in upstream (oil & gas) investment by 2030 and making India the world’s largest refining hub.

The India Energy Week also saw global leaders signal their trust in India. This is reflected by UAE Minister and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber highlighting India’s position at the centre of global energy demand growth, while also stressing on the importance of resilient, long-term partnerships in both conventional and clean energy. What made this day stand out was India’s commitment to position itself as a Bridge Economy i.e. one that understands both the realities of developing nations and the urgency of global climate commitments.

Beyond speeches, IEW 2026 Day 1 also functioned as a platform for energy diplomacy, where global energy stakeholders sought to strengthen cooperation in crude oil, LNG, uranium and clean energy technologies.

