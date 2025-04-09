India Needs One Constitution and One Law for All, Strengthened by Waqf Act: Swami Ramdev

Haridwar: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Divya Yoga Mandir (Trust), Kripalu Bagh Ashram, and Divya Yoga Mandir Rammulkh Darbar merged into one. The merger of Divya Yoga Mandir Rammulkh Darbar with Patanjali Yogpeeth was announced by the founder president of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Swami Ramdev, during a press conference. Acharya Balkrishna and Yoga Acharya Swami Lal Ji Maharaj were also present on this occasion.

Speaking at the event, Ramdev said, “Thirty years ago, we embraced renunciation and named our institution Divya Yoga Mandir (Trust). Later, we discovered that Yogaeshwar Swami Ram Lal Ji’s institution, Divya Yoga Mandir Rammulkh Darbar, already existed. It’s a remarkable coincidence that both institutions have now merged. To preserve the tradition of yoga, Swami Lal Maharaj has offered this sacrifice to Patanjali Yogpeeth on the sacred occasion of Ram Navami.”

Swami Ji emphasised, “Lord Rama represents our nation, religion, culture, our intrinsic nature, and dignity. Let the spirit of Ram—his love, compassion, nationalism, spirituality, humanism, and egalitarianism—permeate every fiber of our being. May our nation become a place where no one suffers from disease, poverty, or hatred. Only then can the concept of Ram Rajya (the ideal state of governance) be established.”

Regarding the ban on Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, Ramdev stated that such restrictions are politically motivated, aimed at vote-bank polarization. “There should be no restrictions on religious festivals like Ram Navami, Janmashtami, and Eid. India is a land of eternal traditions, home to Lord Rama, Krishna, Hanuman, and Shiva. Here, everyone is respected, and no one should harbor hatred toward others. Hindutva does not promote hatred. Even Muslims recognize that Lord Rama is their ancestor as well.”

When asked about the Waqf Act, Swami Ramdev replied, “India needs one constitution and one legal system for all—Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists. The enactment of the Waqf Act will strengthen this system. Without it, different communities might demand separate boards across the country. Some political parties oppose the Waqf Act purely for electoral gains.”

Swami Ramdev also supported the Uttarakhand government’s decision to rename villages.

On this occasion, the General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna, extended Ram Navami greetings to all fellow citizens, saying, “May Lord Rama awaken in our lives, energy, service activities, and emotions, so we can work together in harmony for the service of the nation and its development.”