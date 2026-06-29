India's Enduring Support for the Tibetan Community Reflects a Decades-Long Humanitarian Commitment

NEW DELHI — For more than six decades, India has remained home to one of the world's largest Tibetan communities in exile, providing refuge, educational opportunities and institutional support that have helped preserve Tibetan culture, religion and traditions. The country's humanitarian approach has enabled Tibetan communities to establish schools, monasteries, cultural centres and settlements that continue to play an important role in safeguarding a unique heritage.

Since the arrival of the Dalai Lama in India in 1959, the country has served as the principal centre of Tibetan life outside Tibet. Over the years, thousands of Tibetans have rebuilt their lives across several Indian states, while educational institutions, religious organisations and cultural centres have continued to promote Tibetan language, philosophy and Buddhist traditions.

Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh has become the best-known symbol of that relationship. The town serves as the headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration and hosts monasteries, schools, libraries and research institutions that welcome scholars, pilgrims and visitors from across the world. The region has become internationally recognised for its contribution to Tibetan Buddhist scholarship and cultural preservation.

Beyond providing refuge, India has supported the Tibetan community through a range of rehabilitation and welfare programmes. Following the introduction of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy in 2014, the Central Government allocated ₹40 crore for development works in Tibetan settlements. Annual financial assistance of ₹8 crore was also provided to support administrative functions, social welfare programmes, infrastructure development, road connectivity, electrification and the maintenance of monasteries and community facilities.

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The Tibetan community has also become an integral part of India's cultural landscape. Tibetan festivals, handicrafts, traditional medicine and Buddhist teachings continue to attract Indian and international visitors, contributing to tourism, cultural exchange and academic research while helping preserve centuries-old traditions for future generations.

Many Tibetan educational and religious institutions established in India have earned international recognition for their work in preserving Tibetan language, literature and philosophy. Conferences, religious teachings and academic programmes organised throughout the year continue to draw participation from scholars, students and practitioners from different parts of the world.

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As the Dalai Lama enters his nineties, discussions surrounding his healthcare, accessibility and security requirements have attracted increased public attention. Among the issues that have recently generated interest are reports of a proposed residence in New Delhi that would be designed to meet those needs.

According to reports, the proposed residence could be valued at around ₹12 crore and may be located near areas of the national capital associated with the Tibetan community.

However, the reported project has not been officially confirmed. No government statement, budget approval, tender notice or other official documents confirming the proposal had been released at the time of publication. Until such information becomes available, details regarding the project's funding, location, timeline and implementation remain uncertain.

The Dalai Lama continues to be one of the world's most respected spiritual leaders, welcoming religious figures, scholars, diplomats and followers from across the globe. His presence has further strengthened India's role as an international centre for Tibetan culture and Buddhist learning.

Any future initiative concerning the Dalai Lama's accommodation or welfare is likely to attract considerable public attention because of his international stature and India's longstanding relationship with the Tibetan community. While supporters may see such efforts as an extension of India's humanitarian commitment, others may seek greater clarity regarding funding, objectives and implementation if public resources are involved.