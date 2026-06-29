India's Energy Response in a Time of Crisis: Lessons from the 2026 West Asia Disruption

Energy security has long been recognized as one of the pillars of economic stability and national resilience. For India, the world's third-largest consumer and importer of crude oil, ensuring uninterrupted access to energy is both an economic necessity and a strategic priority. The disruption in West Asia in early 2026, which led to the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, tested India's preparedness on an unprecedented scale. The Strait is among the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying nearly one-fifth of global oil trade and a significant share of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). With India importing nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil and around 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, the crisis had the potential to disrupt fuel supplies, accelerate inflation and affect economic growth.

Instead, India demonstrated that a major external shock can be managed through timely decision-making, long-term planning and coordinated governance. While international energy markets witnessed steep price increases and several countries faced supply constraints, India ensured uninterrupted fuel availability, protected consumers from the full impact of rising global prices and maintained macroeconomic stability. The experience underlined the importance of sustained investment in energy infrastructure, diversified sourcing, strategic reserves and institutional preparedness.

The challenge was multidimensional. On 28 February 2026, strikes on Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a chain of consequences across global energy markets. Within four weeks, the Indian crude basket rose from the low seventies to above 120 US dollars per barrel, while Brent crude peaked past 126 dollars. The Saudi Contract Price for LPG increased by nearly 46 per cent between February and June, pushing the import-linked cost of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder to well above ₹1,600. War-risk insurance premiums for vessels transiting the region multiplied several-fold, adding a further layer of cost to every cargo that moved. India had to simultaneously secure physical supplies, contain price volatility and maintain public confidence — the last of these under sustained pressure from false narratives about storage, prices and the wider economy.

A Decade of Preparation

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The country's ability to respond effectively was built over more than a decade. Between 2014 and 2026, India significantly expanded its energy infrastructure. LPG import terminals doubled from 11 to 22, while import capacity grew from 12 million metric tonnes per annum to 32.3 million metric tonnes. The LPG pipeline network expanded from 2,311 kilometres to 6,242 kilometres, improving the movement of fuel across the country. Daily LPG refills to households nearly doubled from 32.7 lakh to 62.8 lakh, reflecting both stronger infrastructure and wider access to clean cooking fuel.

The broader energy ecosystem also became more resilient. LNG import terminals increased from four to eight, city gas distribution networks expanded from 55 to over 300, and refining capacity grew to 256.8 million metric tonnes per annum. India established strategic petroleum reserves with a capacity of 5.33 million metric tonnes — roughly three weeks of import cover — with expansions underway at Chandikhol and Padur that will extend this further. Crude procurement was diversified from 27 to 41 source countries. New suppliers such as Libya, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Guyana were added, while volumes from the United States and Russia were deepened, reducing dependence on any single geography. Ethanol blending reached 20 per cent, providing a structural offset that reduces crude import requirements every year. These investments ensured that when traditional supply routes came under pressure, India retained the flexibility to adapt.

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Crude Oil: Diversification as Defence

Crude oil management during the crisis reflected this diversification strategy. Rather than relying solely on strategic reserves, India combined existing stocks — held at roughly three weeks of cover under ISPRL — with alternative sourcing and diplomatic engagement. A materially smaller share of India's crude was transiting the Strait of Hormuz at the start of 2026 than in earlier years, and when the Strait closed, routing shifted further through alternative sea lanes. Where direct transit remained unavoidable, bilateral passage was secured through diplomacy. No refinery reported a shortage of crude. No petroleum product ran short at any retail outlet in the country.

By late June, the picture had changed markedly. The United States and Iran reached a memorandum of understanding, the American port blockade was lifted, and the Strait began to reopen. The first Indian-flagged LNG carrier, the Disha, carrying approximately 62,000 tonnes of cargo, transited out of the war zone after more than three months. Crude fell back to around 74 dollars a barrel — close to its pre-crisis level — and continued to ease as tanker traffic through the Strait recovered.

Petrol and Diesel: Absorbing the Shock

The Government acted decisively to protect consumers from the global price shock. On 27 March 2026, central excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by ₹10 per litre — cutting the special additional excise on petrol from ₹13 to ₹3 per litre and on diesel from ₹10 to nil — resulting in an estimated revenue sacrifice of approximately ₹1.7 lakh crore. Public sector oil marketing companies — Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL — then held retail prices unchanged for over two months, absorbing a daily under-recovery of the order of ₹1,000 crore at the peak of the crude price surge. When a revision became unavoidable, it was introduced on 15 May as a single, calibrated increase of ₹3 per litre — the most restrained adjustment recorded by any major oil-importing economy during the episode.

This discipline held on diesel as well. Diesel rose more steeply than petrol across most of the world during the disruption because it is more closely tied to freight and industrial activity; even oil-producing nations such as the United Arab Emirates saw diesel prices rise by around 85 per cent at the peak. India held its diesel increase to approximately 8 per cent through the same combination of excise relief and a managed price freeze. Further calibrated adjustments through the crisis totalled around ₹7 per litre on both petrol and diesel, and the marketing companies are currently carrying a daily under-recovery of approximately ₹650 crore — down from the peak and expected to ease as crude prices continue to soften.

LPG: The Sharpest Exposure, the Clearest Success

Perhaps the most significant achievement was India's management of the LPG sector. Cooking gas represented the country's greatest vulnerability because more than half of the supply reaching Indian kitchens had traditionally originated from the Gulf. When the Strait closed, that supply moved almost immediately towards zero.

The response was equally swift. The LPG Control Order was issued on 8 March — within eight days of the disruption — directing all refineries to maximise domestic LPG output by diverting hydrocarbon streams including propane, butane, propylene and butene. Within seven days of the order, domestic production rose from 35,000 to 54,000 metric tonnes per day, well above the residual import requirement of approximately 30,000 metric tonnes a day, substantially offsetting the decline in imports. Refineries that had never produced cooking gas were reconfigured to do so. Cargoes were moved through alternative routes, down the Red Sea from Yanbu and Fujairah. Fresh supplies were sourced from Algeria through new bilateral arrangements.

Supply-side measures were complemented by carefully designed demand management. Commercial LPG consumption was regulated to cut commercial offtake to roughly half, preventing diversion from domestic users. Industries and commercial establishments capable of using piped natural gas were encouraged to switch temporarily, reducing pressure on imported LPG. Environmental authorities permitted selected establishments to adopt alternative fuels during the emergency period. The distribution of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders was expanded to improve access for migrant workers and households without permanent addresses, with offtake roughly doubling to over 4.3 lakh cylinders since 23 March. These interventions collectively brought daily LPG demand down from approximately 90,000 to 70,000 metric tonnes, closing a gap that could otherwise have become a genuine crisis.

Protecting households remained central to the Government's strategy. Despite the import-linked cost of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder exceeding ₹1,600, the regulated retail price for households was held at ₹942. Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana — covering more than 10.58 crore connections — effectively paid ₹642 after a direct benefit transfer of ₹300 on the refills covering a typical household's annual consumption. This is the lowest effective cylinder price among any of India's neighbours. The financial burden of this decision was borne largely by the Government and public sector oil marketing companies: LPG under-recoveries reached around ₹60,000 crore in the last full year, against which the Union Cabinet approved ₹30,000 crore in compensation to IOCL, BPCL and HPCL. On 25 June, as the supply position improved and the Strait began to reopen, the Government withdrew commercial and bulk LPG restrictions and restored non-domestic supplies to pre-crisis levels, while maintaining indigenous production at not less than 40,000 metric tonnes a day.

Natural Gas and the Whole-of-Government Response

India's natural gas infrastructure also played an important supporting role. A Natural Gas supply order was issued on 9 March — within nine days of the disruption — and the expansion of city gas distribution networks and LNG import capacity over the previous decade enabled greater use of piped natural gas wherever the network allowed. This reduced dependence on imported LPG and provided additional flexibility in managing overall energy demand. The crisis demonstrated that investments across different segments of the energy value chain reinforce one another, strengthening the resilience of the entire system.

An equally important aspect of India's response was coordination across institutions. Ministries, state governments, municipal authorities, oil marketing companies, industry associations and regulators worked together to ensure uninterrupted distribution. Decisions on production, transportation, pricing, environmental clearances and logistics were taken in a coordinated manner, without an emergency declaration, without rationing and without any reduction in the working week. This whole-of-government approach prevented localised shortages and maintained confidence in energy markets throughout the disruption.

The Fiscal Choice and Its Logic

The defining feature of India's response was a deliberate decision to absorb the cost of the disruption at the level of the State and the public sector, rather than passing it to the household. The scale of what was absorbed is worth stating plainly: excise revenue foregone on petrol and diesel of approximately ₹1.7 lakh crore; LPG compensation approved to the oil marketing companies of ₹30,000 crore; LPG under-recovery over the last full year of approximately ₹60,000 crore; a peak daily retail under-recovery of around ₹1,000 crore, now eased to approximately ₹650 crore; and estimated oil marketing company losses for the current quarter in the range of ₹1.0 to 1.2 lakh crore. No comparable economy chose to shoulder a burden of this scale on behalf of its consumers.

A recurring point of public confusion during the crisis was the apparent contradiction between the oil marketing companies' reported profits and the losses being claimed. The two figures describe the same business on different time horizons. The profit reported for the quarter before the disruption reflects the realised gain on inventory bought at pre-crisis prices. The loss carried now is the bill for crude and LPG bought during the disruption at far higher prices, which surfaces in later financial results. IOCL alone holds 40 to 45 million barrels of crude inventory — approximately 28 days of cover — and that pipeline is the mechanism that makes both numbers simultaneously accurate. The household never felt the difference because the system was designed to ensure it would not.

The Macro Picture Held

The resilience of the wider economy reinforced the effectiveness of these measures. Foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of over 728 billion dollars in the very week the conflict began and held up through the months of disruption. Real GDP growth continued at approximately 7.6 per cent. The current account remained manageable despite elevated import costs, and retail inflation stayed within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band throughout. An external disruption that was projected by some to drain the reserves, weaken the rupee and darken India's economic outlook was instead absorbed by a larger, more diversified and better-prepared economy.

How India's Response Stands Apart

The contrast with other major economies is instructive. Japan released around 80 million barrels from its strategic stock and injected billions of dollars in fuel subsidies. South Korea imposed fuel price caps for the first time in three decades. In the United Kingdom, petrol rose by about a fifth and diesel by more as the full crude move passed straight through to consumers. India calibrated its response without an emergency declaration, without rationing, without any reduction in the working week and without a single retail outlet running dry — delivering the smallest retail price impact of any major oil-importing nation during the episode.

India is also among the first major importers to see normalisation, with the Disha, an Indian-flagged LNG carrier, already through the reopened Strait. That India achieved this outcome while protecting its most vulnerable households at the greatest subsidy depth and while maintaining macro stability is the clearest measure of what a decade of energy-security investment and strategic autonomy in practice can deliver.

Conclusion

Energy security is built in years of ordinary policy decisions: a terminal commissioned, a pipeline extended, a new source country added, a reserve filled. None of these actions makes headlines. None of them is visible to the household filling a cylinder or the driver at the pump. But when the Strait of Hormuz closed on 28 February 2026, all of them mattered.