Sri Mahasivanadi is India's most authentic and longest-serving Nadi Astrology institution, headed by Chief Nadi Astrologer Guruji Dr. A. Sivasamy, a 4th generation Nadi Astrologer from the legendary Arul Siva Arumugunar family of Vaitheeswaran Koil, along with his sons Mr. Prabhaharan M.Des., Mr. Indrajith M.B.A., and daughter Mrs. Iswariya M.Sc (Psy)., as 5th Generation continues this sacred tradition, Beginning his spiritual mission at just 18 years of age, Guruji Dr. A.Sivasamy has dedicated his life to preserving and practising the ancient science of Maha Siva Nadi Astrology with 40 years of experience. His family has practised Nadi Astrology continuously for over 250 years, making Vaitheeswarankoil the world headquarters of authentic Nadi Astrology.

He has also been academically associated with Annamalai University, where he completed research on Srirangam Ranghanathaswamy Temple under the Vijayanahara Rule and earned a doctoral degree. He has also contributed to both Tamil and English literature through commentaries on Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi and Kondrai Vendhan, as well as the Thirukkural.

Achievements & Notable Predictions

Sri Mahasivanadi has served over one million clients from more than 50 countries, growing from a single Reader to a team of 20 plus trained Nadi Readers offering consultations in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, under Guruji. Dr. A. Sivasamy’s supervision, Also his predictions play a major role for high profile politicians and ruling authorities.

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The Nadi centre's accuracy has earned the trust of distinguished public figures - including India's Home Minister, who is among Sri Mahasivanadi's most esteemed clients. A former Member of Parliament from Karnataka, guided by Dr. A. Sivasamy’s ancestral Nadi readings, experienced several life-changing events as predicted and personally commissioned the construction of a Shiva temple accordingly. These documented outcomes aﬃrm Sri Mahasivanadi's standing as India's most credible Nadi institution.

History of Nadi Astrology

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Nadi Astrology is an ancient Indian traditional predictive system believed to have been composed by the Saptarishis (seven sages) on palm leaf manuscripts written in ancient Tamil.

These manuscripts are said to contain life readings of individuals, detailing aspects such as present and future. These palm leaves were historically preserved in regions such as Tanjore and later acquired by Guruji Dr. A. Sivasamy's father during the Maharaja Serfoji era, one of the last true guardians of this irreplaceable science. During the early 1980s, efforts by public representatives, including Member of Parliament Hon’ble Shri H.G. Ramu, contributed to bringing Nadi astrology to wider attention beyond regional boundaries. The practice has engaged individuals from diverse backgrounds, including public and political spheres, with documented references available online and through video records. Rooted in traditional knowledge systems, the practice is intended to guide individuals toward personal growth and a balanced life path

Key Service Highlights

1. Authentic palm leaf Nadi readings — in-person & online

2. Multiple Kandams: General to Expenses (All 12 Chapters Covered)

3. Special Kandams like

• SANTHIPARIHARAM: LAST BIRTH, SINS COMMITTED, AND REMEDIAL MEASURES FOR GETTING RID OF THE EFFECT OF THE PAST BIRTH’S SINS.

• DEEKSHAI KANDAM : MANTRA JEPAM, WEARING OR RAKSHA (TALISMAN) FOR AVOIDANCE OF ENEMIES TROUBLES ETC.

• AUSHADHA KANDAM :MEDICINES FOR HEALTH AND LONG LIFE, STANDING DISEASE AND METHODS OF TAKING THEM.

• DISABUKTHI KANDAM : PREDICTIONS FOR THE RUNNING DISA BUKTHI (MAJOR – SUB- PERIOD)

4. Consultations in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

5. Online reading via audio/video call — worldwide access

Client Credibility