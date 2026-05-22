India Set to Attract $50 Billion Foreign Investment Despite Global Uncertainty: Rajat Tiwari Sees a New Capital Wave

At a time when global markets are facing inflation pressure, geopolitical uncertainty, currency volatility and cautious investor sentiment, India is emerging as one of the most powerful destinations for long-term foreign capital.

Recent investment trends show that India continues to hold strong global investor confidence. India recorded US$73.31 billion in total FDI inflow between April and December 2025, while global investment agencies have also indicated that 2026 may see a fragile but possible recovery in foreign direct investment flows.

According to Rajat Tiwari, Europe-based Investment Banker and Global Investment Strategist, India may attract nearly US$50 billion in foreign investment in the coming months, even as global markets remain uncertain. He believes this capital will largely move towards infrastructure, renewable energy, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, fintech, data centres, EV, defence, healthcare and high-growth industrial projects.

Rajat Tiwari, currently serving as Senior Vice President with one of the world’s leading asset management organisations, is associated with a global investor portfolio of more than US$30 billion and has been actively working to attract nearly €10 billion of foreign investment into India across various strategic projects.

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With experience across Europe, America and India, and advisory exposure to more than 2,300 clients globally, Rajat believes India’s biggest strength is not just its market size, but its ability to offer stability, scale and long-term growth when many global economies are slowing down.

His solution is clear: India must focus on structured foreign capital, transparent governance, faster project execution, global compliance, sector-specific investment models and stronger investor protection frameworks. He believes that if India combines policy stability with execution speed, the country can become one of the most preferred investment destinations of the next decade.

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“Global uncertainty is not a threat for India; it is an opportunity. The capital will move where confidence, growth and execution exist — and India has all three,” says Rajat Tiwari.