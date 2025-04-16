India to launch Chandrayaan-5 in collaboration with Japan, aims to establish own space station: ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayana

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, announced that India will soon launch Chandrayaan-5 in collaboration with Japan. He also revealed that India is rapidly progressing toward establishing its own space station by the year 2035.

Dr. Narayanan was speaking at the Amrita Innovation and Research Awards (AIRA) ceremony held at the Amritapuri Ashram, organized by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham as part of the five-day Amrita Research and Innovation Symposium for Excellence (ARISE 2025).

Reflecting on India's remarkable journey in space technology, Dr. Narayanan said, “A country that once carried parts of space vehicles on bicycles and bullock carts is now capable of launching over a hundred satellites in a single mission. That country is India. Today, India holds several rare milestones in the field of space technology.”

The AIRA awards recognize outstanding contributions in research and innovation by the faculty, scientists, and researchers of Amrita University. This year, the total cash prizes amounted to nearly ₹8 crores, along with commemorative plaques and certificates. Scientists who have been included in Stanford University’s global list of the top 2% scientists were also honoured during the ceremony.

A total of 27 scientists from Amrita University were featured in this prestigious list, highlighting the institution’s growing global academic and research excellence.