Indian-Born, Social Impact Entrepreneur Kunal Sood Launched AudacityAI at 80th UNGA: Championing Ethical AI Leadership

As artificial intelligence transforms economies and governance worldwide, Indian-origin social impact entrepreneur Kunal Sood unveiled AudacityAI during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in September 2025. The initiative introduces a leadership framework that anchors AI development in human values, ethical discernment, and ancient Indian philosophical traditions.

Launched at the AUDACITY UNGA 100 Disruptors Summit on September 26 at UN Headquarters, co-sponsored by the Permanent Mission of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas with HE Stan O Smith the event convened over global leaders, experts and philanthropists, including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, psychologist Dr. Martin Seligman, mycologist Paul Stamets, former Canadian First Lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and philanthropist Julia Jackson. Verified through Getty Images and media reports from The Economic Times, and Gadgets360, the summit explored humanity’s exponential potential in the age of AI.

Sood reframed the discourse with a profound question rooted in Indian philosophy: “Who Am I, to Who Am AI?” shifting emphasis from technological prowess to human self-awareness, character, and moral responsibility. “The trajectory of AI will be determined less by algorithms than by the character strengths, human values, and moral courage of the leaders who decide how they are used,” Sood stated in his opening keynote.

The idea is a culmination from Sood’s cross-cultural expertise and his doctoral research over the last five years as an Executive Fellow at the Indian School of Business, AudacityAI integrates behavioral science, systems thinking, design methodology, and Vedic philosophy. It rests on four core cornerstones—Seva (service), Sangha (community), Sadhana (practice), and Swadharma (purpose)—supported by nine pillars: life, leadership, love, longevity, loyalty, laughter, luck, legacy, and liberation.

Central to the platform is the Storytelling Leadership Media Platform and Engine, which enables leaders to interact with AI via narrative prompts grounded in ethics, compassion, and societal impact. The framework positions AI as an amplifier of human creativity and discernment, not a replacement. “The next frontier of leadership is not about building omnipotent machines that think for us,” Sood noted. “It’s about creating integral leadership systems that help humans imagine, feel, and create at their highest potential.”

Kapur, an advisor to AudacityAI, described it as “a bold and important experiment in whether societies approach technological transformation from fear or from inner clarity.”

Sood’s impressive credentials lend weight to the venture. He previously served as Director of Social Impact at Stanford’s CCARE and Chief Impact Officer at the Chopra Foundation. As TED Resident, two-time Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Award recipient, Forbes-profiled him as an “Icon of Impact,” and movement builder since Sood has convened over 80 global summits, he curated the first TEDx at the UN, and has partnered with Google, SAP, XPRIZE, Singularity University, and the UN to advance Sustainable Development Goals through his initiatives like We The Planet We The Future and Novus Summit.

AudacityAI enters a maturing field of ethics frameworks—including IEEE’s Ethically Aligned Design, Partnership on AI, and the EU AI Act—where implementation gaps persist. Dr. Anjali Sharma of Bangalore’s Centre for Internet and Society (unaffiliated) observed: “Values-based frameworks with non-Western perspectives like Vedic philosophy enrich global discourse, but the real test is translating principles into measurable practice amid competitive pressures.”

For 2026, Sood outlined three priorities, contingent on fundraising and partnerships:

1. Seed Funding and Scale — Sood aims to raise approximately $12 million over the next year from strategic investors to expand the framework and storytelling media platform, focusing initially on the US and India for AI ethics training across sectors.

2. Enterprise Partnerships — Collaborate with leading US, UAE, and Indian corporations in finance, education, healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, and public administration to deliver AI leadership literacy, ethics, and governance programs that prepare responsible leaders.

3. Trilateral Collaboration — Foster a US-UAE-India partnership for shared AI infrastructure, policy alignment, and talent pipelines, emphasizing cooperation over competition in trustworthy AI development.

In a fragmented global landscape marked by the EU’s regulatory rigor, US sector-specific approaches, and China’s oversight AudacityAI offers an alternative yet complementary human-centered model. Its integration of Vedic principles reflects growing demand for diverse cultural foundations in AI governance and leadership.

Speakers at the summit highlighted interconnected themes: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau stressed connection as true safety, while Julia Jackson urged treating Earth as sacred. AudacityAI faces the classic challenge of moving from philosophy to practice. The organization plans metrics, pilot evaluations, and transparent reporting to build credibility.

Ultimately, AudacityAI asserts that AI’s future hinges not on technology alone, but on the consciousness and audacity of leaders who center humanity and planetary well-being. As Sood reflected: “We’re at a moment where AI and being human will become one. The question is: Who are we choosing to be through the actions we take as leaders in our lifetime?”

Success will depend on demonstrated impact and audacious leadership, shifting organizational culture, decision-making, and AI deployment toward ethical, inclusive outcomes.