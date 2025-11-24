Indian Education Board's Step: An Integrated Teaching Model of Vedas-Gita and Computer Science

On November 20, 2025, a highly successful regional seminar of the Indian Education Board was organised at Kalyan Singh Habitat Centre in Aligarh. The event commenced at 2:00 PM and was attended by several officials, teachers, and representatives from the education sector. The program began with the recitation of Vedic mantras and the lighting of lamps, creating a sacred and auspicious atmosphere.

Chief Guest Mrs Sangeeta Singh, District Collector, highlighted the importance of reviving the Indian education system and instilling values. She emphasised that imparting moral and value-based education to children is the responsibility of parents and teachers. Additionally, she called for prioritising teachings related to Indian culture in schools. Special guests Mr Manoj Giri, Joint Director, and Mr Rakesh Kumar, Basic Education Officer, also shared their views. The highlight of the event was the speech by Dr N. P. Singh, former IAS officer and Chairman of the Indian Education Board, who expressed concern over the influence of Western culture leading to the neglect of Indian traditions in current education systems.

Dr Singh conveyed that the primary purpose of education is to connect children with sacred texts such as the Vedas, Upanishads, and Gita, alongside modern science, computer science, and nature, thereby fostering character and values. He also stressed that to make India a "Vishwa Guru" (world teacher), it is essential to re-establish our traditions and cultural values.

The program was hosted by Sunil Shastri, who smoothly facilitated the proceedings. Over 300 school representatives participated in this event. The main goal of the seminar was to infuse new energy into Indian culture and education. Attendees emphasised the importance of integrating Indian traditions into education to ensure moral and cultural development among children.

Additionally, representatives from Patanjali Parivar, including Dayashankar Arya, State In-charge of Patanjali Farmers Service Committee; Ravikar Ji, State Communications In-charge; J.C. Chaturvedi Ji, Yashodhan Ji, Shivnandan Ji, Rakesh Kumar Sharma Ji, Aalok Hariom, Narendra Sikwarwar, Vijdendra Waliyana, and Sanjeev Ji, along with other officials and workers from the district, participated prominently in the event.