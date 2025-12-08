Indian Education Board Will Pave the Way For Integration Of Modern And Indian Education: Dr. N. P. Singh

Prayagraj: At a seminar organised at AMA Convention Centre, Prayagraj, the Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board and retired IAS officer Dr N. P. Singh stated that the objective behind establishing the Indian Education Board is to revive the indigenous education system while fostering harmony between modern education and India’s ancient knowledge traditions.

He said that the nation today needs an education system that can nurture self-pride, Indian values, ethics, leadership qualities, while also developing a global outlook in students. With this vision at its core, the Indian Education Board has been established and has been accorded recognition equivalent to national and state education boards.

Dr Singh explained that the Board's curriculum incorporates a balanced blend of the Vedas, Upanishads, Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophy, stories of Indian warriors, constitutional values, the Gurukul tradition, and modern science and technology.

Young students will be introduced to Indian philosophical ideas through stories and poems, while senior classes will delve into these subjects in depth. The curriculum also includes the life stories of around 120 great Indian heroes.

He said that this educational framework aims not only to make students job-ready but also to equip them with the skills to create employment opportunities. The Board’s curriculum has also been aligned with the requirements of major competitive examinations such as UPSC, JEE, and NEET. The Board is equivalent to the CBSE, granting recognition to schools from Class 9 to 12. Schools already recognised for Classes 1 to 8 may also seek affiliation with the Indian Education Board.

Among the distinguished guests present were Joint Director of Education Ram Narayan Vishwakarma, District School Inspector P. N. Singh, Joint Registrar of Allahabad University Major Dr Harsh Kumar, and State In-Charge of Bharat Swabhiman Shri Bhagwan Singh.

Brij Mohan conducted the programme. Key attendees included Divisional Coordinators of the Indian Education Board, Rajan Vishwakarma, Virendra Singh, Aryan Sahu, and Shubham, along with hundreds of school managers and representatives from the districts of Prayagraj and Kaushambi.