Indian Institute of Creative Skills by Mahadevan and Pookutty Brings ‘Made for Media’ Conclave to Delhi

The Indian Institute of Creative Skills, India’s first industry-led creative incubator, is poised to reshape the country’s creative education landscape with its national career conclave titled ‘Made for Media. Built for Success’, scheduled for July 5, 2025, at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Academy, and operated by the Media & Entertainment Skills Council, the Indian Institute of Creative Skills echoes Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Create in India—nurturing talent to make India a global skill capital.

The conclave will be graced by Padma Shri and Grammy Award-winning music icon Shankar Mahadevan, Chairman – MESC, and Padma Shri and Academy Award-winning sound maestro Dr. Resul Pookutty, Chairman – Indian Institute of Creative Skills, alongside Dr. (Hon.) Mohit Soni (CEO – MESC), Pooja Arora (COO – MESC), and Roshni Sehgal, Head – International Development and Business Alliances, MESC.

Adding depth to this vision is an illustrious panel of mentors and industry leaders including: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Dr. L. Subramaniam, Dia Mirza, Dr. (Hon.) Amit Behl, Dr. (Hon.) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Neeta Lulla, Sham Kaushal, Rahul Rawail, Anjum Rajabali, Shibashish Sarkar, Bharat Dabholkar, Dr. (Hon.) S. Ramachandran, P. Rajendran, Feroz Abbas Khan, Robin Bhatt, Kireet Khurana, Ashish Kulkarni, Bina Paul, Shonali Bose, Wiz Sabbas Joseph, Sudeep Chatterjee, Hrishi K, Sameer Tobaccowala, Munjal Shroff, Kamlesh Pandey, Sushma Gaikwad, Sushil Sakhuja, Anand Jha, Avijit Dutt, Raju Singh, and others who represent decades of excellence across cinema, fashion, music, television, OTT, advertising, festivals, and brand building.

With admissions now open for the 2025 academic session in Delhi (Lajpat Nagar) and Bhopal (Jagran Lakecity University), the institute aims to expand to 10 cities by December 2025, taking creative opportunities beyond metros into India’s cultural heartlands.

The Media & Entertainment Skills Council, under Dr. (Hon.) Mohit Soni’s leadership, has developed over 100 industry-backed Qualification Packs, enabled the training of over 700,000 individuals through 5,000+ certified trainers, and championed real-world industry integration.

“In today’s landscape, creativity is not a hobby—it’s a high-value profession,” said Dr. (Hon.) Mohit Soni. “At the Indian Institute of Creative Skills, we don’t just teach. We build futures—with character, credibility, and creativity.”

The curriculum spans filmmaking, music production, costume design, journalism, VFX, animation, acting, gaming, new-age media, PR, and branding—with every course designed by practitioners for future professionals.

With 60 to 150 handpicked students per campus across 10 cities, the institute will mentor over 1,000 creators annually. It is also welcoming Value Partners—visionaries and organisations wishing to co-build campuses aligned with CSR goals. With an investment of ₹1.5–2 crore, Value Partners receive nationally benchmarked curriculum, brand support, operational guidance, and industry mentorship.

Admissions for 2025 are now open. Only 250 seats available in the first academic cycle across Delhi and Bhopal.