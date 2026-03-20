Indian model and socialite Xishmiya Brown building momentum across fashion and music video projects

Xishmiya Brown is making waves in the Indian entertainment scene with her versatile talents in fashion, digital media, and music videos. Born on July 9, 2001, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Brown started her journey in modeling and has since expanded her presence in visual media projects. Her name, Xishmiya, is pronounced "Ishmiya," with the X remaining silent.

She made her on-screen debut in the music video "Soniye" (2024), followed by "Tajjub Hai" (2025). Brown is currently associated with the upcoming music project "Justujoo," expected to release in 2026, directed by NK Moosvi. The music video features Brown alongside Aahil Khan, showcasing her expressive storytelling skills, aligning with the song's theme of longing and emotional exploration.

Alongside her music video work, Brown continues to collaborate on fashion shoots and digital campaigns, building a strong presence across social media platforms. She's been featured in prominent Indian publications, including The Financial Express, ABP Live, and Deccan Chronicle.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Brown pursues opportunities in modeling, visual media, and creative collaborations. She's also expressed interest in exploring motorsport and competitive racing in the future.

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About Justujoo:

"Justujoo" is a soulful music video featuring Grish Sadhwani's vocals, with music composed and directed by Prashant Singh. The song's lyrics, penned by Qaseem Haider Qaseem, add an emotional layer to the composition. Brown's performance in the video is expected to resonate with audiences, further solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry.

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