Published 12:37 IST, July 15th 2024
Indian PR Distribution Wins Prestigious MAA Gold Award for Tech-Driven Innovation
Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) wins the prestigious MAA Gold Award for Technology and Innovation Marketing at the CMO's Charcha Kolkata Chapter Summit 2024
- RBETA Initiatives
- 5 min read
Reported by: SEO Desk
Saikat Marik, the founder, accepts the MAA Gold Award on behalf of IPRD during the summit. | Image: Indian PR Distribution
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
22:11 IST, June 25th 2024