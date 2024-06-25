sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:37 IST, July 15th 2024

Indian PR Distribution Wins Prestigious MAA Gold Award for Tech-Driven Innovation

Indian PR Distribution (IPRD) wins the prestigious MAA Gold Award for Technology and Innovation Marketing at the CMO's Charcha Kolkata Chapter Summit 2024

Reported by: SEO Desk
Saikat Marik, the founder, accepts the MAA Gold Award on behalf of IPRD during the summit.
22:11 IST, June 25th 2024