Indian Stone Giant Petros Stone Seals Its Largest-Ever Deal — 108,500m² of Patagonia Quartzite Across 220 Containers for a Landmark Miami 5-Star Hotel

When a landmark five-star hotel in Miami began its interior fit-out, its design team faced a familiar luxury problem: finding a stone that was rare enough to be memorable, durable enough to be functional, and available at a scale that most suppliers in the world simply cannot match. The answer came not from Italy or Spain, but from India

Petros Stone LLP, one of India's most established natural stone manufacturers and exporters, has signed what is now its largest single contract in over 31 years of operation — a supply agreement covering 108,500 square metres of Patagonia Quartzite, shipped across 220 containers to a prestigious five-star property in Miami, Florida. The deal marks a defining moment not just for the company, but for the Indian natural stone industry's standing on the global stage.

The Stone Behind the Deal

Patagonia Quartzite has rapidly become one of the most sought-after materials in high-end hospitality and residential design worldwide. Its dramatic, fluid veining — sweeping waves of white, grey, and warm gold — gives every slab a painterly, one-of-a-kind appearance that architects and interior designers increasingly prize over the more predictable uniformity of engineered stone.

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For this Miami project, the Patagonia Quartzite was specified for kitchen islands and dramatic backlit accent walls — applications that place the material's translucency and veining character front and centre. When backlit, Patagonia Quartzite's crystalline structure glows, turning a wall into something closer to a piece of art than a building material.

What makes Petros Stone's version of this stone particularly compelling is where and how it is processed. The company sources its Patagonia Quartzite directly from India's latest active quarry seams, bypassing intermediaries entirely. Once extracted, slabs are processed using Italian resin impregnation technology — a technique that reinforces the stone's natural structure, enhances its finish, and ensures consistency across an order of this magnitude.

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A Process Built for Architects

Supplying 108,500 square metres to a single project is a logistical undertaking. But Petros Stone's edge over competitors is not purely operational — it is in how the company works with design teams before a single slab leaves India.

For large-scale projects, Petros Stone invites architects and project designers for a hands-on slab selection process. Each slab is photographed individually and shared digitally, allowing design teams to review the material remotely before committing. The company offers dry laying — arranging slabs on the factory floor in the exact sequence they will be installed, so the team can walk through and approve the final visual result before shipping.

Bookmatching, the technique of opening two adjacent slabs like the pages of a book to create a mirrored veining effect, is available and was central to the Miami hotel's accent wall specification. At scale, this level of pre-installation preview is rare in the industry and virtually eliminates the risk of visual inconsistency on site.

India on the Global Map — For the Right Reasons

"Indian Patagonia Quartzite has proved to be just as aesthetically compelling as any sourced elsewhere, and Indian manufacturers are now on the global map not simply because of competitive pricing, but because of quality and aesthetics," said Rishabh Jain, Director – International Business at Petros Stone LLP.

That shift in perception is reflected in the company's numbers. Petros Stone currently exports to over 50 countries, with the United States representing its single largest volume market. The Miami contract is the most visible proof yet of a deeper trend: global developers and hospitality groups are increasingly sourcing stone directly from India, confident that quality, customisation, and scale can all be delivered from a single supplier.

Over 30 years, Petros Stone has built its reputation supplying real estate developers, hospitality groups, and design firms across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia — offering a full range that spans granite, marble, quartzite, quartz, and porcelain, alongside natural stones including sandstone, limestone, and slate.

What This Deal Signals

The Miami contract is significant beyond its size. It demonstrates that Indian stone manufacturers can compete — and win — at the very top of the global luxury supply chain, on projects where material quality, consistency across hundreds of containers, and design collaboration are non-negotiable.

For real estate developers and hospitality groups evaluating their next major project, Petros Stone's message is straightforward: the capability to source an extraordinary stone, process it with European-grade technology, and deliver it bookmatched and pre-visualised across 220 containers to one of the world's most design-conscious cities is already proven.

The stone is Indian. The result is world-class.