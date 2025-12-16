India’s Consumer Rights Strengthened By Youth-Led AI Platform

In a powerful demonstration of youth-led innovation, ihaveaconsumercomplaint.com has been launched as India’s first independent AI-powered Consumer Complaint Assistant. Conceptualised by Myra Obhan, a Grade 10 student of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, the initiative combines empathy with technology to make consumer grievance redressal more accessible and credible. At just fifteen years old, Obhan’s work underscores that age is not a barrier to leadership, public impact, or the disciplined use of technology for social good.

At the heart of the platform is a guided complaint form that takes users through each step with clarity and structure. Consumers begin by identifying the product or service that fell short, then provide a detailed description of the issue in their own words. They can attach supporting evidence - such as receipts, order confirmations, service tickets, emails, or chat transcripts - to substantiate the claim, and they securely submit their contact details so follow-ups are possible. This end-to-end flow is designed to avoid vague or fragmented submissions, making grievances actionable, traceable, and credible from the outset.

Beyond the form, accessibility is strengthened by an AI-powered chatbot that functions as a patient, on-demand assistant. The chatbot offers real-time guidance, clarifies what information is needed, and answers common questions about the process. This turns the experience from a passive “fill-and-submit” interaction into a dynamic, consumer-friendly journey. First-time users - often those most hesitant to complain - gain confidence as they move through the steps, supported by clear prompts and contextual help that reduce friction and uncertainty.

The platform generates tangible benefits for both consumers and businesses. For consumers, it offers empowerment through simplicity, transparency, and visibility into complaint status, ensuring they can see where things stand and what happens next. For businesses, it creates an opportunity to engage constructively with dissatisfied customers, reduce reputational risk by addressing issues early, and access analytics on complaint trends that can reveal systemic problems. This dual value proposition - supporting fairness on both sides -positions ihaveaconsumercomplaint.com as an impartial assistant that promotes ethical practices and trust in the marketplace.

The larger context underscores why such innovation is timely. According to official data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, 78,031 new consumer complaints were filed across India in 2025 (up to July), while 65,537 complaints were resolved in the same period. Despite steady progress, thousands of cases remain pending, a reminder that accessible, independent platforms can complement existing mechanisms and help ensure that no consumer voice is overlooked. A clearer pathway, better documentation, and consistent follow-through can meaningfully improve outcomes.

Speaking about her intent, Myra Obhan said: “I wanted to create something that makes consumers feel heard and respected. Too often, complaints get lost or ignored. By combining a structured form with an AI chatbot, this platform ensures that every voice counts and every issue has a clear path to resolution.” Her words capture the mission of the initiative: to transform grievances into opportunities for constructive dialogue and positive change, rather than sources of frustration and disengagement.

