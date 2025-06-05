India’s Creator Economy Matures, Boosting Tier-II Stars Like YouTuber Ramesh Maity

India’s digital content ecosystem is undergoing a structural shift, with the creator economy now estimated to be worth over $500 million and on track to cross $2.8 billion by 2028, according to industry estimates. Fueled by smartphone penetration, affordable data, and platform-driven monetisation tools, the space is witnessing a sharp rise in regional, genre-specific creators who are commanding dedicated global audiences — often with lean setups and minimal institutional support.

YouTube remains the largest platform by creator earnings, with over 4,000 Indian creators currently eligible for monetisation through ad revenue and channel memberships. Instagram, meanwhile, has seen a 35% increase in influencer-brand collaborations over the past year, as per a Redseer report. What’s changing now is the geography and format of influence.

“Earlier, most monetisable content came out of metros and English-speaking urban centres. That’s no longer true. Comedy, storytelling, and gaming content is now coming from Tier-II towns and rapidly scaling,” said a senior executive at a leading influencer marketing agency.

Among the many names riding this shift is 22-year-old YouTuber Ramesh Maity, who has built a large following through Omegle-based comedy videos. His primary YouTube channel, Ramesh Maity, has over 2.3 million subscribers, while his secondary channel, Effortless Ramesh, has crossed 250,000. Known for his unscripted, light-hearted humor and real-time interactions with strangers, Maity’s rise points to a growing appetite for spontaneous, relatable formats that cut across borders.



His videos often blend comedy with personal storytelling and have resonated particularly with younger audiences looking for creators who appear authentic rather than curated. In addition to comedy, Maity’s content occasionally reflects his interest in cars and lifestyle, giving his channels a personality-led, aspirational tone.

Short-form video platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and regional apps such as Moj and Josh are also contributing to discoverability. Meanwhile, the demand from brands for micro- and mid-tier influencers — those with 100K to 1M followers — has risen by 60% year-on-year.

With newer tools for affiliate commerce, tipping, and brand storefronts being rolled out, creators are now diversifying income beyond sponsorships. Analysts expect the next phase of growth to be driven by vernacular creators, category experts (in fields like finance and fitness), and community-led content models.