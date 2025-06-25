India’s Emerging Business Leaders: Transforming Real Estate, Design, Fintech, Healthcare, Education & Lifestyle

New Delhi [India], June 25: India's entrepreneurial landscape is undergoing a bold evolution, driven by leaders who are reshaping industries through innovation, purpose, and a deep commitment to solving real-world problems. From smart workspaces and digital wellness labs to future-ready schools and tech-enabled student housing, these pioneers are revolutionizing the way we live, work, learn, and thrive.

This feature shines a spotlight on ten such inspiring individuals across real estate, UX design, fintech, pharma, education, e-commerce, and lifestyle—each bringing a unique vision to the table, and collectively propelling India’s growth narrative forward.

1. Ashish Agarwal – Co-Founder, Enzyme Office Spaces

Industry: Workplace Solutions

Ashish Agarwal, Co-Founder of Enzyme Office Spaces, is reshaping India’s workspace ecosystem by offering high-quality, flexible office solutions tailored for medium-sized startups and entrepreneurs. Since founding Enzyme in 2014, he has grown the company’s presence to over 1.4 million sq. ft., primarily within tech parks, ensuring that emerging businesses have access to professional and scalable workspaces. Hailing from a family rooted in the spice trade, Ashish brings a deep understanding of market forces and expansion strategies. His transition from traditional commerce to real estate was driven by a vision to bridge the infrastructural gap faced by growing startups. With a strong focus on innovation and accessibility, Ashish continues to lead Enzyme’s expansion across major metro cities, positioning the company as a key catalyst in India’s startup and entrepreneurial landscape.

2. ⁠Annuj Goel – Chairman, Goel Ganga Developments – Annuj Goel Group

Industry: Real Estate

Annuj Goel, Chairman of Goel Ganga Developments – Annuj Goel Group, is redefining real estate leadership by blending legacy values with modern vision. Having entered the business early, his hands-on experience across sales, construction, and customer relations has shaped a people-first, strategy-led approach. Under his leadership, the Group has delivered over 105 projects and expanded into education, logistics, and redevelopment.Focused on building future-ready communities, Annuj champions tech-driven operations, sustainability, and purposeful growth. As he drives large-scale redevelopment in Mumbai and professionalises operations, he remains committed to the Group’s founding principles of trust, quality, and customer-centricity — positioning Goel Ganga as a forward-looking force in Indian real estate.

3. ⁠Kishor Fogla – Founder, Yellow Slice & DRILL

Industry: UX Design, Research & Wellness Technology

Kishor Fogla is a trailblazer in UX design and wellness innovation. As the Founder of Yellow Slice, one of India’s leading UX studios, he has led over 2,000 digital experience projects across industries. He is also the creator of DRILL, a behavioral UX research lab that diagnoses digital product issues using tools like cognitive load testing, eye-tracking, and emotion mapping—bringing clarity and precision to user-centric design.

With ventures like DesignX Academy, which is redefining design education, and Holivus, a wellness tech platform that merges data analytics with wearable technology, Kishor continues to drive innovation at the intersection of design, research, and well-being. His leadership is defined by a deep commitment to human-centered design, backed by evidence and driven by empathy.

4. ⁠Shashi Bhushan – Chairman of the Board, Stellar Innovations

Industry: Fintech & Technology Services

Shashi Bhushan is a visionary leader in fintech and digital transformation, with over 25 years of experience driving innovation across global markets. As Chairman of Stellar Innovations and Founder of Mediomix, he heads a multinational technology enterprise delivering advanced AI, blockchain, and cloud-based solutions across India, the USA, Dubai, Germany, and the Philippines. His companies are trusted partners in financial services, automation, and intelligent systems—enabling businesses to grow smarter in the digital era. Expanding his entrepreneurial vision, Shashi Bhushan also launched Stellar Creatives—a venture at the intersection of design and technology, specializing in motion graphics and UI/UX design. With a keen eye on emerging digital trends and a deep commitment to scalable innovation, Shashi Bhushan continues to shape the future of fintech and enterprise solutions on a global stage.

5.Jeevan Kasara – Director and CEO, Steris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Industry: Pharmaceutical

Jeevan Kasara is the Director and CEO of Steris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company he co-founded in 2018 with a vision to make high-quality medicines accessible and affordable for all. Starting from Jaipur with limited resources and a small team, Jeevan Kasara focused on building direct, trust-based relationships with doctors, chemists, and hospitals—laying the groundwork for long-term growth.

Without relying on major early-stage funding, Jeevan Kasara grew the company through consistent product quality, ethical business practices, and a strong understanding of the pharmaceutical market. Under his leadership, Steris Healthcare has expanded its product portfolio and established a strong presence across India and in over 15 international markets.Jeevan Kasara’s entrepreneurial journey is marked by resilience, market insight, and a deep-rooted commitment to improving healthcare delivery through responsible and sustainable business strategies.

6. Zafeer Ahmed – Managing Director, XRE Consultants

Industry: Real Estate & Industrial Infrastructure

Zafeer Ahmed, Managing Director of XRE Consultants, brings over 16 years of expertise in industrial and warehouse services, investment advisory, and commercial land transactions. With a sharp strategic vision and deep market insight, he is redefining India’s warehouse and industrial real estate landscape.

Under Zafeer Ahmed’s leadership, XRE Consultants has emerged as a leading advisory firm, known for delivering high-quality greenfield and brownfield solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support business growth. His focus on optimizing industrial assets through well-planned infrastructure and client-centric solutions is driving the transformation of a traditionally fragmented sector.With a strong PAN-India expansion vision, Zafeer Ahmed is committed to modernizing commercial real estate through innovation, data-backed strategy, and personalized service. Backed by a robust market database, exceptional negotiation skills, and comprehensive end-to-end execution, he continues to position XRE Consultants as a trusted partner for businesses navigating India’s fast-evolving economic landscape.

7. Lokendra Singh Ranawat – Co-Founder & CEO, WoodenStreet

Industry: Furniture & E-commerce

Lokendra Singh Ranawat is the Co-Founder and CEO of WoodenStreet, one of India’s fastest-growing furniture e-commerce brands. Founded in 2015 with just 10 team members, WoodenStreet now boasts over 1200 employees, 100+ experience stores nationwide, and a 15 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing footprint.

With a B.Tech in Electronics & Communication from GSET, Jaipur, and 14 years of industry experience at firms like Birlasoft (UK), Lokendra combines tech expertise with business acumen. His vision blends design, innovation, and accessibility—making modern, custom furniture available to a wider audience.

He has been recognized with several honors including the 40 Under 40 Leadership Award, Top D2C Brand Recognition, and Furniture Retailer of the Year, cementing his role as a leader in India’s evolving D2C ecosystem.

8..Mr. Caesar D’silva – Founder Principal, Global Indian International School, Ahmedabad

Industry: Education

Mr. Caesar D’silva is an experienced educator and school leader with over 30 years in Gujarat’s academic landscape. Originally from Mumbai, he has served as Principal/Director across ICSE, CBSE, GSEB, and Cambridge schools since 1995.He has held leadership roles including Regional Secretary and Treasurer for ASISC (North-West Region) and served as a CBSE trainer on modules like Value Education, Gender Sensitivity, and Happy Classroom.Mr. D’silva has been the founding principal of four international schools in Gujarat and has received several awards for innovation in academics and school leadership. Since 2013, he has been heading Global Indian International School, Ahmedabad—a part of a global network of 64 campuses in 12 countries.A lifelong learner and passionate mentor, he is known for his optimism, love for children, and commitment to transformative education.

9.Ridhima Kansal – Director, Rosemoore

Industry: Home Fragrance & Lifestyle

Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosemoore, is leading the charge in redefining luxury home fragrances in India. Bringing the renowned English brand to Indian consumers, she has been instrumental in introducing an elegant range of products—including scented candles, reed diffusers, and wax tablets—that elevate everyday living through premium aromas.With a keen eye for aesthetics and quality, Ridhima Kansal is positioning Rosemoore as a go-to lifestyle brand for those who appreciate refined, sensorial experiences within their personal spaces.

10.Mamta Shekhawat – Founder, Gradding Homes

Industry: Student Housing & Education Services

Mamta Shekhawat is the Founder of Gradding Homes, a global student housing platform focused on simplifying the accommodation journey for students pursuing international education. With a background in political science and an MBA in Human Resources, Mamta brings a unique blend of empathy, structure, and leadership to the student services space.Established as an extension of her passion for supporting students beyond academics, Gradding Homes offers access to over 10,000 verified housing options across more than 700 cities worldwide, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and Germany.

The platform features transparent pricing, flexible policies like “No Visa, No Pay,” and 24x7 expert support—ensuring students and parents can make stress-free, informed decisions.Under Mamta Shekhawat’s leadership, Gradding Homes has grown into a trusted name in student housing, aiming to add thousands of new rooms globally in the coming years. Her mission remains clear: to provide safe, reliable, and student-friendly living solutions that make studying abroad a seamless and enriching experience.