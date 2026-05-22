India’s Emerging Industry Leaders to Watch in 2026
From business and technology to media, healthcare, education, and innovation-driven enterprises, these professionals are redefining growth through creativity, leadership, and impactful contributions, positioning themselves as influential names shaping the future of modern India.
- Initiatives News
- 7 min read
As India’s entrepreneurial and professional ecosystem continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, a new wave of emerging industry leaders is capturing attention across diverse sectors in 2026. From business and technology to media, healthcare, education, and innovation-driven enterprises, these professionals are redefining growth through creativity, leadership, and impactful contributions, positioning themselves as influential names shaping the future of modern India.
- Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd: Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), founded by Sahil Luthra and co-led by Prikansha Luthra, is emerging as a progressive name in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing sector. Focused on the production of small arms and ammunition, the company is driven by the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and reducing dependence on foreign supply chains. Under their leadership, VTDS is building future-ready defence capabilities rooted in innovation, precision, and reliability. With a strong focus on national value creation and sovereign capability building, the company reflects a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs shaping India’s evolving defence ecosystem.
- Shreshth Khurana: Shreshth Khurana is a 15-year-old Indian entrepreneur, digital strategist, and founder of a rapidly growing global business ecosystem operating across technology, finance, education, aviation, hospitality, media, real estate, fashion, and consumer industries. Known for starting his entrepreneurial journey at a very young age, he has built ventures focused on innovation, digital transformation, and modern business solutions. Shreshth gained recognition for creating multiple brands serving clients and audiences internationally across various sectors. His vision, leadership, and expanding global business network have positioned him as one of the emerging young entrepreneurs in India.
- Prashanth NS, CEO of Zoapi : Prashanth NS, CEO of Zoapi, is shaping the future of workplace collaboration through intelligent and globally adaptable meeting room solutions. Under his leadership, Zoapi has emerged as a trusted workplace technology brand offering solutions across wireless presentation, video conferencing, room scheduling, and digital signage for modern enterprises across India and international markets. With a strong focus on seamless user experiences, personalized customer support, and flexible customization tailored to client requirements, he continues to drive innovation that aligns with the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. His vision for building smarter and more connected workspaces positions him among India’s leading technology visionaries to watch in 2026.”
- Naresh Shroff: Naresh Shroff the Managing Director of Gridlabs Research Foundation/shroffinc, brings over 25 years of experience in strategic management, mergers, acquisitions, finance, people leadership, and global business development. At GRF, he translates this depth into CSR programs that are structured, accountable, and rooted in real community needs. His leadership bridges corporate intent with field execution, enabling work in healthcare, education, sustainability, and community development to grow beyond isolated action into long-term systems of responsible care, built on clarity, governance, and institutional trust.
- Master Aakriti Sonawala: In today’s fast moving world, many young professionals are no longer just chasing success ..they’re also searching for clarity, balance, and a stronger connection with themselves. Numerology is becoming a comforting way for people to understand their life patterns, relationships, career choices, and personal growth. At Healverse, Aakriti and Herin Sonawala believe in keeping numerology practical, logical, relatable, and genuinely helpful for everyday life. Their approach makes spiritual guidance feel simple, grounded, and easy to connect with. Alongside this, Aakriti's crystal jewellery encourages mindfulness, positive energy, and conscious living, creating a space where spirituality feels modern, personal, and naturally connected to real life experiences.
- Rima Bhandari -Energy Coach, Spiritual Healer & Author : Rima Bhandari is a passionate voice for inner growth and emotional well-being, dedicated to helping people reconnect with themselves in a fast-moving world. Based in Tokyo, her work focuses on awareness, balance, and living with intention. Through her words, books, programs, and guidance, she inspires individuals to pause, heal from within, and move forward with clarity, strength, and a deeper sense of purpose in everyday life.
Website- www.rimabhandari.com
- Suneet Kumar Singh: Suneet Kumar Singh, a seasoned serial entrepreneur with more than 15 years of experience across corporate events, weddings, advertising, and content-led brand building, has now launched WedMate, a premium wedding magazine dedicated to the evolving world of Indian weddings. With his deep understanding of event planning and a strong passion for the wedding industry, Suneet aims to make WedMate more than just a source of inspiration. The platform is designed to serve as a trusted guide for couples who want expert insights, fresh ideas, and access to the finest wedding professionals while planning their dream celebrations. Suneet already runs a PR agency in Delhi - Brandholic and an academic writing agency - Contentholic. He also has Eduplor and Mediplor as two of his Education Consulting companies, all headquartered in Delhi.
- Mr. Navdeep Ahuja: Mr Navdeep Ahuja is a distinguished name in the Indian entertainment industry, known for his multifaceted career as a DJ artist, event entrepreneur, and educator. With over two decades of experience, his journey has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of electronic music and event management in India. His entrepreneurial career began in 1999 at the age of 22, and since then, he has made significant contributions to the industry, establishing himself as a pioneer in the field. In July 2024, Mr. Ahuja was recognized as an Eminent Entrepreneur, receiving an award from India's leading business influencer, Mr. Aman Gupta, popularly known as BoatMan. This prestigious honor highlights his dedication and innovation in the entertainment sector. Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Ahuja is deeply committed to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands. He believes that hands-on experience, technical proficiency, and continuous innovation are the key drivers of success in the entertainment industry. His mission is to equip the next generation of professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a dynamic and competitive environment. As the founder, CEO, and director of Patsav Academy, he has dedicated himself to mentoring and guiding aspiring artists, ensuring that India's entertainment industry remains progressive, globally competitive, and innovative. Mr. Ahuja holds an MSc in Management and an MBA from the University of Wales, UK, which has further strengthened his expertise in business and education.
- Ameer Mazhar Zaidi S/O Raunaq Raza Zaidi, from Senthal, Bareilly, UP: The visionary businessman and social & human rights activist with long-standing work for society. Business interests include health, logistics, automobile, energy & renewables, pharmaceuticals, and real estate. Recipient of National Business Award, Indian Icon Award, Human Right Activist Award, American Excellence Award, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Abhiman Puruskar, Bharat Samman Award, International Human Right Leadership Award, and Global Prestigious Award. Nominated for awards at Oxford University London, National Leadership Conclave, and CEO Burj Award Istanbul. President World Social Welfare Trust, Founder Zaidi Group, Chairman SAMWA Group, and director/vice chairman in multiple organizations.
- Vishal Gupta : Vishal Gupta is a founder and growth-focused entrepreneur known for building scalable consumer businesses through execution, systems, and long-term thinking. With strong expertise in D2C, customer behaviour, digital commerce, and marketplace ecosystems, he advocates sustainable brand building through owned channels and direct customer relationships. Vishal believes marketplaces can accelerate visibility and early sales, but real business value is created when brands own the complete customer journey. Known for simplifying growth into practical execution frameworks, he encourages founders to focus on timing, positioning, retention, and long-term value creation rather than chasing growth everywhere. As a speaker, mentor, and industry contributor, Vishal actively shares insights on entrepreneurship, innovation, consumer trust, and the future of India’s evolving business ecosystem.
With their vision, dedication, and growing influence across their respective industries, these emerging leaders are setting powerful examples of innovation and excellence in 2026. As they continue to break barriers and create meaningful impact, they represent the next generation of professionals driving India’s business and entrepreneurial future forward.