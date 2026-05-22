India’s Emerging Industry Leaders to Watch in 2026

Mr. Navdeep Ahuja: Mr Navdeep Ahuja is a distinguished name in the Indian entertainment industry, known for his multifaceted career as a DJ artist, event entrepreneur, and educator. With over two decades of experience, his journey has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of electronic music and event management in India. His entrepreneurial career began in 1999 at the age of 22, and since then, he has made significant contributions to the industry, establishing himself as a pioneer in the field. In July 2024, Mr. Ahuja was recognized as an Eminent Entrepreneur, receiving an award from India's leading business influencer, Mr. Aman Gupta, popularly known as BoatMan. This prestigious honor highlights his dedication and innovation in the entertainment sector. Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Ahuja is deeply committed to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry demands. He believes that hands-on experience, technical proficiency, and continuous innovation are the key drivers of success in the entertainment industry. His mission is to equip the next generation of professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a dynamic and competitive environment. As the founder, CEO, and director of Patsav Academy, he has dedicated himself to mentoring and guiding aspiring artists, ensuring that India's entertainment industry remains progressive, globally competitive, and innovative. Mr. Ahuja holds an MSc in Management and an MBA from the University of Wales, UK, which has further strengthened his expertise in business and education.