India’s Fastest-Growing Ventures to Watch in 2025

India’s business landscape is evolving at a remarkable pace, and some ventures are leading that change with bold ideas and rapid growth. Entrepreneur News, the flagship media brand of NAVOTRA Group, brings you a curated list of ten brands making a powerful mark in their industries. From tech innovators to consumer trendsetters, these are the names shaping the country’s entrepreneurial future. More such success stories will follow in our upcoming lists.

Akimbo Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Founder: Sahir Laskar

Founded less than a year ago by Sahir Laskar, is a new-age Indian venture reshaping the landscape of digital influence. In under twelve months, it has partnered with major brands like Nykaa, Swiss Beauty, Tata Trent, Landmark group and many more, delivering campaigns that blend creativity with measurable impact. Now, with the launch of its dedicated talent management vertical, Akimbo is expanding its footprint, offering creators the strategy, brand connects, and industry expertise needed to scale their careers. Driven by innovation, sharp execution, and an eye for emerging trends, Akimbo is rapidly becoming the go-to partner for tomorrow’s digital stars.



Roccia Group International

Mayank Sharma, Founder & CEO

Archna Sharma, Co Founder, Thought Technologist, Roccia Bliss

At Roccia Group International, we’re more than a company — we’re a hub of innovation, expertise, and opportunity. From global trading and strategic lead generation consultancy from across the globe to unforgettable events, world-class sports leagues, and pioneering Deep Sleep Coaching, we connect ideas, people, and possibilities that create real impact.

We help individuals unlock better health and deeper rest, businesses achieve smarter growth, and communities discover new opportunities. Whether it’s nurturing sporting talent, delivering insights that drive success, or designing experiences people remember, we shape solutions that matter — today and for the future. With a spirit of excellence, adaptability, and trust, Roccia stands as your partner for premium, future-ready services that inspire growth, transformation, and lasting results — anywhere in the world.



Stem Art Lab

Founder: Rohaan Dalal

Stem Art Lab is an innovative education venture founded by Rohaan Dalal to equip children with future-ready skills through hands-on learning. Integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM), it offers project-based classes where students as young as Grade 1 build robots, code apps, explore 3D printing, and solve real-world problems. The lab emphasises creativity over rote learning, ensuring each session is engaging and practical. Through its School Partnership Program, it trains teachers and customises modules to bring world-class tech education to both metros and smaller towns. Stem Art Lab’s mission is to inspire young minds to invent, lead, and innovate.



WeHerbal

WeHerbal is an Ayurveda-based skincare brand founded by Ayurvedic doctors to address modern skin concerns with authentic, time-honoured solutions. Offering 100 percent natural, chemical-free, and effective formulations, it has built strong credibility among skincare enthusiasts. The brand blends traditional Indian beauty rituals with innovative wellness practices, creating products that are both safe and results-driven. Its flagship product, Kumkumadi Face Oil, is celebrated worldwide for its anti-ageing and skin-rejuvenating properties. Committed to holistic wellness, WeHerbal’s growing portfolio reflects its mission to combine purity, sustainability, and efficacy, making it one of India’s fastest-emerging names in the global natural skincare industry.



Rise Electronics Private Limited

Founder: Mr Rajesh Chopra

With over 25 years of expertise, Rise Electronics Private Limited stands as a trusted OEM/ODM manufacturer specialising in mobile accessories. Its extensive portfolio spans 22.5W fast-charging power banks, MagSafe power banks, SuperVOOC-compatible data cables, PD cables, chargers ranging from 18W to 100W, TWS, neckbands, and more. Equipped with a modern factory in Kundli, Haryana, and a dedicated R&D lab, the company serves leading Indian brands with precision and innovation. Under the leadership of Managing Director Rajesh Chopra, an industry veteran in electronics and mobility, Rise Electronics remains committed to quality, advanced technology, and contributing to India’s manufacturing excellence through the Make in India mission.



Ansoim

In a bold move redefining consulting deliverables, ansoim- an implementation-focused operational excellence consulting firm, is offering manufacturing organisations guaranteed performance improvement or their money back. Specialising in ROI-committed transformations, ansoim delivers measurable gains across productivity, quality, cost, sales, and people functions. Unlike traditional advisors, ansoim works shoulder-to-shoulder with clients on the ground, taking full ownership of implementation and outcomes. Backed by a team from top global consulting firms with experience across 34 industries and 13 countries, ansoim combines global insight with hands-on shopfloor transformation. Their message is clear: if defined results aren’t delivered, clients don’t pay — a first-of-its-kind promise in management consulting.

ENTARA Media Group

With over 15 years of industry leadership, ENTARA Media Group stands as a premier 360° media solutions powerhouse, delivering impactful brand strategies across 21 specialised divisions. Supported by 12 subsidiary companies, a global network of 200+ vendors, and connections to over 85,000 media outlets worldwide, the group seamlessly merges traditional expertise with cutting-edge innovations. Its services span PR, media planning, advertising, promotions, and digital branding, all designed to amplify visibility and reputation for brands across diverse sectors. Guided by a team of top media experts, ENTARA Media Group remains committed to delivering measurable results, strategic excellence, and competitive value, making it a trusted partner for businesses aiming to dominate the global media landscape.



Scrub Daddy

Founder: Aaron Krause

From a shelved prototype to “Shark Tank’s most successful product,” Scrub Daddy has redefined cleaning with its signature smile. Founded by Aaron Krause in 2012, the brand blends exclusive materials with playful, functional design — from texture-changing scrubbers to smell-resistant, scratch-free sponges. Krause’s original polymer foam invention, once dismissed by body shops, found new life in the kitchen, leading to QVC sell-outs and a game-changing deal with Lori Greiner. Today, Scrub Daddy operates from a global HQ in New Jersey, boasts 100+ employees, and is sold in 47 countries, proving that even the humblest household tool can become a global phenomenon.



Bombas

Bombas has turned everyday basics into a movement for comfort and compassion. Launched with a mission to help those experiencing homelessness, the brand operates on a “buy-one, give-one” model — for every pair of socks, T-shirt, or underwear sold, an identical item is donated. Since its 2013 Shark Tank debut, where Daymond John invested $200,000, Bombas has become the show’s most successful brand, generating over $1.3 billion in sales and donating more than 140 million items. With obsessive R&D, digital-first marketing, and a knack for storytelling, Bombas delivers premium quality while empowering customers to make a tangible impact with every purchase.



Mrig Sight Media

Director: RRahul S. Ranjan