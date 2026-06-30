India’s Favourite ‘Khich Khich’ Jingle Is Having a Remix Moment

If you grew up in India, chances are you’ve hummed“Vicks ki goli lo, khich khich door karo” at some point. Today, that familiar tune is finding a new audience, this time through the playlists and feeds of Gen Z.

Across India, musicians and performers are putting their own spin on the iconic jingle—turning it into everything from electronic drops to classical renditions, beatboxing loops to live drum performances and show plug-ins. Rather than a single reworked track, what’s emerging is a wave of interpretations. Each artist is reimagining the tune in their own style

The lineup includes artists like Nucleya and rapper Kaam Bhari, alongside independent musicians spanning classical, rock, jazz and more. From recreating the jingle with the flute to beatboxing, DJ-style production, live drums, rock-inspired renditions, and even everyday objects like buckets used as percussion, each artist interpreted the iconic tune through their own musical lens.

This resurgence reflects a broader shift in how culture travels today—where familiar memories are rediscovered, reinterpreted and shared in new formats by creators themselves. In recent years, the Vicks Cough Drops jingle has continued to surface in organic pop culture moments from concert integrations to collaborations with artists and comics like Himesh Reshammiya, Nucleya, Zakir Khan often showing up in relatable, everyday “khich‑khich” situations that audiences instantly recognise.

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For over five decades, the Vicks Ki Goli jingle has remained one of India's most recognisable brand mnemonics, cutting across generations, geographies and languages. Its latest reinterpretation demonstrates how a legacy brand can keep an iconic cultural asset relevant by allowing it to evolve with the creators and audiences shaping today's pop culture.

By finding new expression through creators and contemporary formats, 'Vicks ki Goli Lo, Khich Khich Door Karo' continues to evolve connecting generations through a shared cultural memory. Same jingle. New beat. Still living in your head, rent‑free.