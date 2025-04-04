India’s First Fintech Bank Is Here — A Game-Changer for How a Billion Indians Will Bank

Updated April 4th 2025, 17:55 IST
April 2025 | New Delhi – India’s banking landscape has just had its biggest shake-up in years. The merger of slice, one of the country’s fastest-growing fintechs, with North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) has officially given rise to India’s first fintech-powered bank—a bold, technology-first institution built from the ground up to serve every Indian, across metros and the remotest towns alike.
With regulatory approval secured in October 2024, this merger isn’t just a meeting of two financial institutions—it marks the beginning of a new kind of bank. One that brings together fintech agility and banking stability, to create an entirely new playbook for modern financial services.
This new entity is on a mission: to simplify banking, expand credit access, and drive financial inclusion at a national scale—powered entirely by tech, data, and design.
More Than a Merger — A Reinvention of Indian Banking
The slice-NESFB merger was driven by a shared belief that India deserves a smarter, faster, more accessible banking experience. The result? A bank being unveiled, where:
At the centre of this transformation are the bank’s upcoming AI-powered flagship branches, set to launch across metros and emerging cities. These branches will combine automation and intelligence to offer facial recognition-based entry, self-service kiosks, 24x7 UPI-enabled ATMs, and instant loan processing—creating a whole new model of branch banking.
Attendees at the 2nd edition of Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi (April 3–5) will get an exclusive preview of these next-gen branches—a first look into what the future of banking will actually feel like.
Product-First, Customer-Obsessed
Unlike traditional banks still adapting to digital, this fintech-bank was born digital. It’s already rolling out a suite of high-impact financial products, tailored to meet the needs of both urban professionals and first-time banking users:
All of this is powered by a single technology layer—designed to deliver banking at the speed of thought, not the pace of paperwork.
National Vision, Inclusive Growth
While NESFB brings deep roots in the Northeast, the bank’s vision is unapologetically national. Over the next 12–24 months, it plans to expand into metro cities with flagship branches and digital hubs, while continuing to serve semi-urban and rural India through smarter, leaner tech infrastructure.
Its strategy includes:
The Numbers Speak for Themselves
Since the integration, the bank has already begun delivering stronger financial performance, reflecting the power of this fintech-banking model:
These indicators showcase a stable, scalable institution—one that manages risk intelligently while still enabling growth.
This Is Not Just a New Bank. This Is a New Way to Bank.
India’s first fintech-bank isn’t just trying to modernise banking—it’s rewriting its foundations. At a time when traditional players are struggling to digitise legacy systems, this institution is building something radically different: a bank designed like a tech company, with compliance and governance woven into its core.
With a robust product stack, AI at the helm, and national expansion underway—this bank is redefining how Indians save, borrow, invest, and build their futures.
Published April 4th 2025, 17:55 IST