India’s First Free Marathi OTT Platform Democratizes Entertainment for All

Mumbai, Maharashtra – October 2025: At a grand event graced by Hon. CM Devendra Fadnavis, Hon. Minister Uday Samant, and media leader Kedar Joshi, the much-anticipated Abhijat Marathi OTT was officially launched. What sets this platform apart is its groundbreaking decision to be completely free for viewers—a first for Marathi entertainment on such a scale.

While subscription costs on mainstream platforms often act as barriers for audiences, Abhijat OTT removes all entry barriers, ensuring that cultural content reaches every Maharashtrian household, regardless of financial background. From students to senior citizens, from metro cities to tier-3 towns, everyone will now have access to world-class Marathi entertainment.

Hon. CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized:

“This initiative truly democratizes entertainment. By making it free, Abhijat OTT proves that culture should never be behind a paywall.”

The platform is designed for global accessibility, available across mobile, web, and smart TVs. It aims to reach not only Indian audiences but also millions of NRIs worldwide who long for quality Marathi content.

For creators, this means unprecedented reach. As Kedar Joshi put it:

“Marathi artists will finally have a platform where their work is seen and celebrated by a global audience without financial limitations.”