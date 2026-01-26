India’s First Integrated Emergency & Critical Care Hospital, Ushering a New Era of Holistic Healthcare

In a landmark moment for India’s healthcare ecosystem, Patanjali Yogpeeth inaugurated the Patanjali Emergency & Critical Care Hospital, the world’s first fully integrated hybrid hospital that harmonises Yoga, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and modern allopathic medicine under one roof. The hospital was formally inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, marking a decisive step toward redefining holistic and evidence-based healthcare delivery in India.

The new super-speciality hospital, with an initial capacity of 250 beds, is designed to provide world-class emergency, critical care, and surgical services, including heart, brain, and spine surgeries, while prioritising non-invasive, preventive, and root-cause-based treatments through India’s traditional medical sciences.

A Global Benchmark in Integrated Medicine

During the inauguration, Shri Amit Shah inspected the hospital facilities and lauded Patanjali’s integrated medicine initiative, calling it the world’s first hybrid healthcare model. He emphasized that such institutions would play a vital role in positioning India as a global health destination, where education, healthcare, and healthy living practices converge.

The inauguration followed Shri Shah’s two-day visit to Patanjali Yogpeeth, where he engaged in extensive discussions with Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on promoting Yoga, Ayurveda, and the Sanatan lifestyle at a global level to build a disease-free world.

Healthcare Rooted in Prevention, Not Excessive Intervention

Addressing the gathering, Swami Ramdev, Founder President of Patanjali Yogpeeth, described the hospital as a historic achievement for India and Sanatan medical wisdom. He reiterated Patanjali’s commitment to opposing unnecessary medication, surgeries, and diagnostic testing, advocating instead for preventive and restorative healthcare.

According to Swami Ramdev, 90–99% of patients can be healed through Yoga, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Shatkarma, Naturopathy, fasting therapies, medicated food and water, and lifestyle correction. He identified stress, inflammation, and bodily toxicity as the root causes of most modern diseases and highlighted Patanjali’s extensive detoxification therapies, including Shirodhara, Abhyanga, Nasya, Colon Therapy, Shankh Prakshalana, and over 100 types of Basti therapies.

Advanced Medical Care When Truly Needed

While preventive care remains the foundation, the hospital is fully equipped to manage critical and emergency medical conditions. The Cardiology Department offers angiography, angioplasty, bypass surgery, pacemaker implantation, ECG, Echo, TMT, and stress echo facilities. However, Swami Ramdev emphasized that surgical interventions are performed only when recovery through holistic methods is not possible.

The hospital aims to naturally reverse conditions such as heart blockages, high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid disorders, fatty liver, liver cirrhosis, hepatitis, kidney diseases, and even certain cancers, supported by documented scientific protocols and clinical data.

Evidence-Based Ayurveda Backed by Global Research

Patanjali’s integrated healthcare approach is supported by robust scientific research. Swami Ramdev highlighted that Patanjali is conducting joint research with nearly 10 AIIMS institutions across India, including Rishikesh, Delhi, Guwahati, Jammu & Kashmir, and Bhopal, along with 25 major global medical institutions across the US, Europe, and Australia.

With over 500 scientists, 5,000+ research protocols, and 500+ international journal publications, Patanjali has established Ayurveda as a research-driven, evidence-based medical system. The organisation also possesses real-world evidence from over 1.38 crore patients, recorded through EMR (Electronic Medical Records), reinforcing the credibility of its treatment outcomes.

Comprehensive Super-Specialty Services

The Patanjali Emergency & Critical Care Hospital offers 24×7 services across multiple specialties, including:

Cardiology & Cath Lab (Philips Azurion 3 M12)

(Philips Azurion 3 M12) Neurology & Neurosurgery (Brain and Spine Surgeries)

(Brain and Spine Surgeries) Orthopedics (Joint Replacement, Trauma Surgery)

(Joint Replacement, Trauma Surgery) General & Laparoscopic Surgery

Nephrology & Dialysis (B-Braun Dialog+ Hemodialysis System)

(B-Braun Dialog+ Hemodialysis System) Gynecology & Obstetrics (Normal & C-section Deliveries)

(Normal & C-section Deliveries) Dental, Radiology, Pathology, ICU & Emergency Medicine

The hospital also features 24×7 advanced imaging and diagnostic facilities, including MRI, digital X-ray, and ultrasound, ensuring affordable, high-quality diagnostics for patients.

Emergency & Trauma Care Excellence

Acharya Balkrishna, Secretary General of Patanjali Yogpeeth, stated that the hospital was established to bridge the gap in acute and emergency medical management, especially in critical conditions where modern support systems are essential.

The hospital includes a modern emergency department, trauma care unit, high-end ICUs with ventilator support, and critical care ambulance services, operating round-the-clock. While Ayurveda remains the primary treatment pathway, allopathy functions as a complementary and alternative system, ensuring patient safety and choice.

Affordable Care with a Human-Centric Vision

Patanjali remains committed to accessible healthcare, offering treatment to economically weaker sections while providing advanced care at minimal costs for others. The hospital’s long-term vision includes expanding this integrated healthcare model across India and globally, starting from Delhi and extending worldwide.

India’s Emergence as the World’s Health Destination