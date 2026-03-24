'India’s Palantir': WiredLeap’s IRIS Platform Integrates Drones, CCTV, OSINT and Government Data into a Real-Time Intelligence System

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24: A new generation of intelligence infrastructure is emerging from India’s deep-tech ecosystem. WiredLeap, a Bangalore-based technology company, has unveiled expanded capabilities of its flagship platform IRIS (Integrated Real-time Intelligence Systems)— a real-time intelligence platform that integrates thousands of live video feeds and more than 3,000 data sources into a unified operational dashboard.

Industry observers have increasingly described the platform as “India’s Palantir,” referencing its ability to fuse vast amounts of structured and unstructured data into actionable intelligence for governments, law enforcement agencies, and public safety operators.

Unlike conventional surveillance systems that operate in isolated silos, IRIS is designed to function as a multi-modal intelligence fusion platform, correlating signals from cameras, sensors, online platforms, and government systems in real time.

A Unified Intelligence Layer for Modern Cities

Advertisement

Modern cities operate with thousands of disconnected data streams. CCTV networks, drone feeds, police body cameras, community surveillance systems, and emergency response platforms typically operate independently, making it difficult for authorities to build a comprehensive operational picture during critical incidents.

IRIS addresses this challenge by creating a single operational intelligence layer capable of integrating these diverse inputs.

Advertisement

The platform aggregates and synchronizes video feeds from a wide range of sources, including:

●city CCTV and Safe City surveillance networks

●traffic enforcement cameras

●drone-based aerial monitoring systems

●police body-worn cameras

●portable wireless field cameras

●temporary cameras deployed during public events

●community and residential surveillance networks

These feeds are displayed within a unified command dashboard, enabling operators to observe multiple locations simultaneously and coordinate responses across enforcement teams.

Beyond Video: Integrating 3,000+ Data Sources

While multi-video integration forms the visual backbone of IRIS, the system extends far beyond video surveillance.

The platform continuously ingests intelligence from more than 3,000 structured and unstructured data sources, creating a comprehensive situational awareness framework.

These sources include:

Government and Institutional Data

●criminal record systems

●vehicle registration databases

●traffic enforcement platforms

●emergency response infrastructure

●municipal data networks

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT)

●social media platforms

●public messaging channels

●online forums and communities

●video-sharing platforms

●real-time public sentiment indicators

Sensor and Infrastructure Networks

●IoT sensors

●telecom network signals

●environmental sensors

●traffic monitoring infrastructure

●smart city platforms

By correlating these signals with real-time video feeds, IRIS enables authorities to understand how digital signals and physical activity interact across an entire city.

For example, spikes in online chatter can be correlated with crowd movement captured through camera networks, allowing early detection of potential disruptions or safety risks.

AI Agents that Interpret Events in Real Time

At the core of the platform is a hybrid artificial intelligence architecture that combines traditional computer vision with modern large language model (LLM) systems.

These AI agents continuously analyze incoming video streams and contextual data to identify patterns, anomalies, and emerging events.

Capabilities include:

●crowd density analysis

●behavioral anomaly detection

●multi-camera vehicle tracking

●suspicious activity identification

●correlation of social media signals with physical events

●automated alert generation for command centers

Rather than simply recording footage for later analysis, the platform enables real-time intelligence and predictive situational awareness.

Edge Intelligence with the Magic Box

To support large-scale deployments across cities and highways, WiredLeap has also developed proprietary edge computing hardware known as the Magic Box.

The device acts as a local AI processing node that can be attached to existing camera infrastructure.

Magic Box enables:

●real-time video analytics at the edge

●reduced bandwidth requirements

●faster detection of incidents

●seamless integration with legacy camera systems

This architecture allows authorities to convert existing surveillance infrastructure into intelligent sensing networks without replacing entire camera systems.

Deployments Across Multiple Indian Cities

IRIS has already been deployed in several operational environments across India.

During the New Year celebrations in Bangalore, the system integrated Safe City cameras, drone feeds, and community camera networks to monitor large-scale public gatherings in real time.

The platform identified emerging congestion zones and helped authorities deploy police resources proactively.

In Karnataka districts including Chikmagalur and Belgaum, Magic Box nodes power automated traffic enforcement systems capable of detecting violations such as helmetless riding, triple riding, and lane breaches.

In Bhubaneswar, thermal camera integrations enable vehicle monitoring even during extreme weather conditions such as heavy rain and dense fog.

Building India’s Own Intelligence Technology Stack

While global intelligence platforms exist, WiredLeap’s approach focuses on building a sovereign intelligence platform designed specifically for India’s infrastructure and operational scale.

All core components — including AI models, edge hardware, and data processing systems — are developed domestically.

According to the company, this ensures that sensitive public safety data remains within national control while enabling India to build its own advanced intelligence capabilities.

The Emergence of a New Intelligence Infrastructure

As urban environments grow more complex and interconnected, governments are increasingly exploring technologies that provide continuous situational awareness across physical and digital domains.

Platforms such as IRIS represent a shift from fragmented monitoring systems toward integrated intelligence infrastructure.

With the ability to fuse video networks, online signals, and government data into a single operational layer, WiredLeap’s technology signals the arrival of what many in the industry are calling India’s first Palantir-scale intelligence platform.