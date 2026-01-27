India’s Power 10 of 2026 brings together individuals who are shaping the country’s future in their own distinctive ways. These are leaders who have moved beyond traditional definitions of success and are creating meaningful impact across entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, music, technology, and social development. Their journeys reflect vision, consistency, and the ability to influence lives at scale. This list recognises people whose work speaks louder than publicity and whose contributions are quietly but powerfully redefining what success looks like in modern India.

1. Lakshay Jain, Serial Entrepreneur

Topping Power 10 of 2026 is Lakshay Jain, a serial entrepreneur known less for visibility and more for influence operating behind the media and technology systems millions interact with daily.

Lakshay Jain has built and scaled multiple digital media ecosystems, quietly shaping how information is distributed, consumed, and amplified across platforms. His work spans content networks, distribution infrastructure, and AI-driven optimization often powering brands and media properties without public attribution. Many of the platforms people scroll through each day function on frameworks he helped design.

Beyond media, Lakshay Jain’s ventures increasingly integrate artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, decision making, and scale. His philosophy treats media not as standalone publications, but as interconnected systems built for longevity and compounding impact.

His behind the scenes influence has earned global recognition. Lakshay Jain was named to Rolling Stone’s “Top Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025” and is a 2025 Entrepreneur India Award winner, acknowledging both innovation and execution.

In an era dominated by loud founders, Lakshay Jain represents a quieter form of power building the systems that shape attention, without seeking it.

2. Praanshu Vasudeva AKA Praa : A Soulful Voice Making Its First Mark in Bollywood with India’s Biggest Qawwali

Praanshu Vasudeva AKA Praa has emerged as a refreshing voice in India’s evolving music landscape, blending emotion, melody, and authenticity. His journey gained early attention with Saajna Ve, a heartfelt romantic track that showcased his ability to connect deeply with listeners through soulful vocals and expressive storytelling. The song resonated widely, establishing Praanshu as an artist with strong emotional depth and listener appeal.

A defining milestone arrived with Soulbond, released under the music label associated with Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn. This release marked his formal entry into the Bollywood music space. Adding to the momentum, Praanshu is now gearing up for India’s biggest upcoming Qawwali, a project already being seen as a potential blockbuster and a defining moment in his Bollywood journey.

3. Manobal Maharathi Glamika: Redefining Success Through Courage and Mind Power

Ms. Glamika Patel also known as Manobal Maharathi Glamika, is a powerful symbol of courage, compassion, and leadership in India. As a transgender woman, she has turned personal challenges into a meaningful mission of purpose and impact. She is a renowned Mindpower, Performance, and Success Coach; Chhattisgarh’s first Success Principles Trainer certified by Jack Canfield, and India’s first transgender Memory Trainer certified by the Indian Memory Sports Council (IMSC). Through her work, she empowers individuals to master their minds for high performance to get holistic success. Her journey reflects resilience, ethical ambition, and a deep commitment to serving the nation. Recognized internationally, Manobal Maharathi Glamika is truly one of India’s Power 10 of 2026: Game Changers redefining success.

4. The Icelane Revolution: How Hema Khatwani is Bringing Manufacturer-Direct Luxury to India

Founded in 2019 by Hema Khatwani, Icelane is revolutionizing India's lifestyle market. As manufacturers, not just retailers, Icelane cuts out the middleman to deliver high-quality luxury at honest prices. The brand empowers customers with total control over their jewelry, allowing customization of gold purity, color, and diamond clarity.

Their original collection features trendsetting lab-grown diamond rings, earrings, and solitaires, alongside heritage pieces like polki, necklaces, and bangles. Whether you need a chic pendant or a statement piece, experience the "manufacturer advantage" directly at theicelane.com

5. Prof. Dr. B. Sendilkumar: Advancing Allied Health Education and Healthcare Excellence

Prof. Dr. B. Sendilkumar is a distinguished academic leader and healthcare transformation expert with over two decades of experience in allied health sciences and healthcare administration. As Dean of the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation (DU), he has played a pivotal role in advancing academic excellence, innovative curricula, and industry-aligned programs. A strong advocate of interprofessional and patient-centric education, he has significantly strengthened institutional quality and healthcare outcomes. His leadership extends to hospital transformation, academic governance, and policy advisory roles. A prolific researcher, author, and patent holder, he has earned multiple national recognitions for education and healthcare excellence. Prof. Dr. Sendilkumar remains deeply committed to service, innovation, and inclusive educational empowerment. ￼

6. Dr. B. C. Nagaraj: Building Institutions, Empowering Generations

Dr. B. C. Nagaraj is a distinguished educationist, philanthropist, and the Founder and Chairman of the BCN Group of Institutions, based in Kuppam Town, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh. In 2000, he established the Kuppam Educational Society with a clear vision to provide quality education to students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Under his dynamic leadership, the Society has developed a comprehensive educational network offering programs from kindergarten to doctoral studies. Kuppam Engineering College, founded in 2001 at Kuppam, has emerged as a premier autonomous institution accredited by NAAC and NBA, known for academic excellence, industry-relevant curriculum, and research-driven learning

With over 25 years of dedication to education, Dr. Nagaraj has received numerous prestigious awards, reflecting his unwavering commitment to nation-building through inclusive and transformative education.

7. Dr. Ebenezer Joseph: Transforming Learning Through the Power of Chess

Dr. Ebenezer Joseph is a pioneering authority in Chess in Education and one of India’s most respected educational innovators. He is India’s First FIDE Trainer and First Senior Lead Instructor recognized by the World Chess Federation FIDE EDU and holds the title of Candidate Master. He earned India’s first Ph.D. in Chess from the University of Madras for his groundbreaking research on the impact of chess intervention on children’s cognitive development, and later served as Principal Investigator for a DST–Government of India funded national project validating chess as a powerful educational tool.

Alongside his academic leadership, Dr. Joseph serves as Supervisor of Audit in the Finance and Communication Audit Office, Chennai. With over three decades of experience, he has trained thousands of educators and students nationwide, including Tribal Welfare teachers who now deliver chess-based learning to over 25,000 tribal children in Tamil Nadu.

8. Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain: A Catalyst for Inclusive Growth and Social Change

Dr. Mohammed Zoheb Hossain is a Kolkata based distinguished entrepreneur and social reformer known for his impactful work in education, entrepreneurship, and community development. Through visionary leadership, he has empowered students, homemakers, and young entrepreneurs with skill-based opportunities, business guidance, and mentorship. He is the Founder of Child’s World School and Chief Functionary of the Kidderpore Minority Welfare & Educational Trust, promoting inclusive and value-driven education for sustainable community growth. He also serves as Founder Director of Pinnacle Suppliers, specializing in luxury packaging and office solutions while generating employment through ethical business practices. Additionally, he is associated with the International Human Rights & Crime Control Council, New Delhi, as State Chairman (Human Rights Awareness), West Bengal. His contributions have been recognized with the Bharat Business Award and Pride of Bharat.

9. Dr. Jennie: Blending Scholarship, Creativity, and Innovative Teaching

Dr. Jennie is an accomplished Assistant Professor of English at Kongunadu Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, specializing in creative writing and curriculum development. With rich teaching experience across reputed institutions, she is known for innovative pedagogy that enhances student engagement through technology and immersive learning.

A dedicated researcher, her Ph.D. focuses on Reel Elements and Real Fiction in Chetan Bhagat’s Select Novels. Dr. Jennie has published extensively in UGC Care and international journals, earning notable recognition for her research on youth psychology, cinema, and Gothic literature. In recognition of her academic excellence, research contributions, and impact in higher education, she has been honored with the Indian Glory Award.

A poet and short-story writer, she seamlessly weaves emotion into scholarship. Actively involved in academic leadership, conferences, and professional bodies, Dr. Jennie exemplifies a harmonious blend of intellect, creativity, and emotional insight.

10. Dr. Marin Jose: Advancing Inclusive Education Through Technology

Dr. Marin Jose is a distinguished Associate Professor of Education at St. Joseph College of Teacher Education for Women, Ernakulam, Kerala, affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University. With over two decades of academic experience, she specializes in Educational Technology, e-Learning, Special Education, and English Education. She holds a Ph.D. in Education and is UGC-NET/JRF qualified. Dr. Jose has successfully completed a state-level research project funded by the Centre for Disability Studies, Government of Kerala, focusing on e-learning for students with learning disorders. A prolific academic, she has published numerous research papers and books, presented at national and international conferences, and served as a resource person in various academic and professional forums.