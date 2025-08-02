India’s States Show Interest in Vedanta’s ₹15,000 Cr World-Class University; Global Advisors Invited to Shape Landmark Education City

In a bold step toward realizing its vision of building a world-class university in India, Vedanta recently invited state governments to collaborate for this ambitious project. The proposal for building a ₹15,000 crore not-for-profit, multidisciplinary institution is already drawing strong interest from across the country. Four state governments, namely Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, have formally expressed interest, while citizens in Bihar have launched a grassroots campaign urging that the project be brought to their historically significant land of learning.

Designed to rival the world’s top institutions like Harvard and Stanford, the proposed Vedanta University will anchor a futuristic waterfront education city featuring cutting-edge research facilities that will become global research hubs, international faculty from top global institutions, and world-class academic infrastructure, including convention centres akin to the Hanover Messe in Germany. The proposed university will span a wide range of disciplines including engineering, medicine, public health, humanities, and drug discovery research.

The timing is significant. With the global higher education landscape evolving rapidly, there is a pressing need to build world-class institutions within India that offer global-quality education at home. The university will align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focusing on interdisciplinary learning, innovation, research, and entrepreneurship.

In a further step to operationalize this vision, Vedanta has now issued an expression of interest (EOI) inviting consultancy firms and experienced advisors from the education and research ecosystem to join the planning and development.

The EOI seeks partners with:

proven experience advising global and Indian education institutions;

strong understanding of education policy and academic infrastructure;

track record in digital transformation and global outreach; and

ability to advise on strategic areas including feasibility, public relations, fundraising, and AI-driven education models.

The proposed education city is expected to serve more than 200,000 students, and will offer top-tier faculty, research and medical institutions, and expansive facilities ranging from stadiums to arts venues.

Vedanta’s approach echoes a rising trend of philanthropic investments in educational institutions around the world, inspired by models like Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon University and University of Chicago. These efforts are reshaping India’s academic landscape by building inclusive, future-focused campuses that prioritize quality, access, and innovation.