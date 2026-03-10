India’s Top Palmist Sarkar Palmistry Shares Life, Career, Wealth Insights

Sarkar Palmistry is a widely recognised and often counted as one of the India’s No. 1 palmistry expert. He has built a strong name through years of real life research. At the age of twenty, the young Mumbai boy heard his neighbour predict a shocking event about him. The prediction said that within six months, blood would leave his body. It would occur due to an operation or an accident. Anyone else would have laughed it off. But he took it seriously. Months later, he got a sudden electric shock. Then, he fell on an iron bed. It gave him six stitches on his face. This incident planted an important question in his heart, “can he learn palmistry too?” His curiosity became the first step of a long journey that shaped him into the Sarkar Palmistry he is today.

As an experienced palmist, he often shares his learning on his YouTube channel and other social media handles. Sarkar Palmistry has over 450K followers combined all over social media handles. Thousands of people regularly get in touch with him. They ask questions related to their career, love life and business. Sarkar Palmistry often shares that any profit or losses in person’s life can be known with their palm reading. According to him, he can even predict about the losses a person will be getting after reading their palm lines. He shares that major losses are shown by cross or X sign cutting the money line. This happens most of time between age of 38 to 48. This cross sign wipes out 70% of wealth of the person. If the money line recovers then earning return after that specific time period passes. Overall, he says that palmistry is an art that can reveal exact career phases, any ups or downs in career, timing of growth with precision.

He shares cases of people he has helped over his many years of experience. Once, he shared a case explaining of a well known person of a political party. He said that while everyone sees political leaders, there are people within political parties who actually manage politicians. They are the ones who take major decisions and tell what actions to take, what steps to follow, and which strategies to use. One such person came to him for a palm reading. The person had no interest in a government job and had never held one. He already had a lot of money, but Sarkar Palmistry predicted that he would get a government position at the age of 53. The person replied, “I am someone who gives government positions, not someone who takes them.” Sarkar Palmistry responded, “Time will tell.” Eventually, the person did get a government position for 2.5 years.

Another case involved a big car automation company whose vehicle design became very successful and is still popular today. The designer of that car came to Sarkar Palmistry for a palm reading. He revealed that during a certain age period, the designer would face financial crisis. Later, the designer gained international recognition but then faced failure and struggle for 6–7 years. Sarkar Palmistry also predicted the age at which his financial growth would improve, including turnover details based on the Dhan Rekha. When this came true, the person was very happy and paid him ten times his consultation fee.

Another client was a well-educated doctor who had completed her MD. The girl was studying well, earning good money, and lacking nothing in terms of looks or reputation. Still, she was not getting married. Her brother was married to the daughter of a former Chief Minister. Yet her marriage was still delayed. Sarkar Palmistry predicted her marriage age and also mentioned the unfortunate passing of two close relatives before her marriage. This prediction came true. She got married within 4–6 months after that period. These cases reflect Sarkar Palmistry’s experience, learning, and depth of knowledge.

All the knowledge Sarkar Palmistry shares on social media didn’t come from books alone. Though he read many, it was practical experience. He used to meet people, observe hands, and learned from life. This has made him India’s most trusted palmist. His journey began at 20 with a strange prediction from a neighbour, sparking his curiosity. At that time, learning palmistry wasn’t easy. So, he hunted old books at Mumbai’s railway stalls and studied them diligently, yet real-life predictions remained elusive. His true lessons came from the streets. He started studying wealthy hands, noticing symbols like the fish on the Sun Mount, and understanding struggles through observing different palm tones. Even a back injury couldn’t stop him and became a stepping stone in his journey. He started watching YouTube videos. This inspired him to start his own channel. He started from free readings to now paid ones as a professional service. This way, his skill and dedication gradually turned passion into a thriving career.

