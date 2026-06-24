India’s Young Borrowers: Credit as a First Financial Relationship

For decades, India’s financial journey began with thrift. A first salary was followed by a savings account, a fixed deposit, or, at most, a cautious introduction to credit through a secured loan. That sequence is now being quietly upended. For a growing share of young Indians, the first formal interaction with the financial system is not saving, but borrowing.

Recent data underscores the scale of this shift. Nearly 41% of first-time borrowers in India now belong to Gen Z, marking a decisive generational turn in how individuals enter the formal financial system. What was once a gradual progression from savings to credit is now giving way to a model where borrowing often forms the initial point of entry

This transition is not incidental; it is structural.

A generation entering finance through more accessible and convenient credit pathways

The proliferation of digital lending platforms has dramatically lowered the barriers to accessing credit. In FY 2024–25 alone, fintech lenders sanctioned over 10.9 crore personal loans worth ₹1.06 lakh crore, signalling both scale and speed in credit expansion.

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For younger borrowers, particularly those in their early twenties, this accessibility coincides with life-stage needs: relocation, upskilling, consumption smoothing, or navigating irregular income cycles. Small-ticket, unsecured credit, personal loans, BNPL, and credit cards, have therefore become the dominant form of first borrowing.

Yet, motivations are evolving alongside access. In early 2025, 27% of personal loans were taken for travel, surpassing traditional drivers such as education or medical needs. Credit, in other words, is no longer merely a buffer against exigencies; it is increasingly underwriting lifestyle choices.

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Strengthening the foundations of access

As access to credit expands, there is a parallel and growing emphasis on strengthening the frameworks that support responsible borrowing.

Regulatory attention to unsecured lending reflects an intent to ensure that growth remains sustainable and well-balanced. This is less a signal of concern and more an indication of a maturing credit ecosystem adapting to scale.

For young borrowers, increased participation in formal credit systems also brings an opportunity to build stronger financial habits early on, particularly as they engage with multiple products and platforms.

It is within this context that the nature of credit being offered assumes significance. Increasingly, there is a visible shift among regulated lenders towards structuring access rather than merely accelerating it. Offerings such as FIRSTmoney Smart Personal Loans by IDFC FIRST Bank, which position instant personal loans of up to ₹15 lakh within a defined and transparent framework, reflect this approach.

This is evident not just in access, but in how that access is designed. Features such as competitive interest rates, zero foreclosure charges, and zero processing fees on select loan amounts signal a move towards greater cost transparency. At the same time, on-demand loan structures, where borrowers pay interest only on the amount they withdraw, introduce a degree of flexibility that aligns borrowing more closely with actual need.

Equally significant is the emphasis on simplicity and speed. A 100% digital process, without the need for document uploads, and disbursals that can take place in as little as ten minutes, point to an effort to make formal credit both accessible and frictionless, particularly for first-time borrowers.

The distinction, though subtle, is critical.

When credit is designed to be both immediate and structured, it has the potential to serve as a financial bridge, one that supports evolving needs without compromising long-term discipline.

A behavioural shift with long-term consequences

The implications of this inversion extend well beyond immediate repayment cycles.

Credit histories formed in early adulthood have a lasting impact, shaping access to future loans, determining the cost of borrowing, and influencing long-term financial mobility. A generation that begins with fragmented or high-cost credit exposure may carry its consequences forward for decades.

At the same time, the expansion of credit has undeniably deepened inclusion. Women now constitute a rising share of first-time borrowers, while nearly one-third of new-to-credit consumers are from rural India, indicating that formal finance is reaching previously excluded segments.

The question, therefore, is not whether young Indians should borrow, but whether the system is equipping them to do so responsibly.

Reframing the first financial relationship

India’s young borrowers are not an aberration; they are the outcome of a system that has prioritised inclusion and scale. The next phase must prioritise balance. If savings once inculcated patience, credit must now inculcate discipline. If access has been democratised, understanding must follow. And if borrowing is to define the first financial relationship of a generation, it must also be anchored in responsibility.