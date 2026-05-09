Infrastructure, Not Just Homes, To Define Dharavi Redevelopment Success

Infrastructure will define the success of affordable housing in Mumbai, moving beyond the simple construction of high-rises.

At the Republic Bharat Real Estate and Infra Summit, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stressed that homes without supporting infrastructure merely shift congestion. The state is now linking housing growth to massive projects like the Coastal Road and Metro expansions. The goal is to ensure residents have immediate access to jobs, schools, and healthcare.

Dharavi Blueprint

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) serves as the frontline for this philosophy. Spanning 621 acres, the project faces unique constraints, including the Mithi River and airport height limits. However, officials confirm the blueprint preserves Dharavi’s iconic "live-work" culture. Plans include podium-level spaces for small industries and ground-floor retail, topped by modern residential units.

Standard for Rehabilitation

In a global first for slum redevelopment, the project will rehabilitate eligible upper-floor residents. Nearly 1.5 lakh homes are planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Eligible pre-2000 residents will receive 350 sq ft homes for free, while newer residents will benefit from subsidized or hire-purchase models.

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"Housing is the superstructure; infrastructure is the backbone," noted MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, marking a new era for India’s urban planning.