What Indian Consumers Say About Dant Kanti

Consumer behavior reflects the success and trustworthiness of a product, and Dant Kanti has made a distinct mark in the Indian market, especially among users inclined toward herbal and Ayurvedic personal care. A study conducted in Rajasthan’s Banswara district offered keen insights into consumer preferences regarding Patanjali’s Dant Kanti compared to other popular toothpaste brands like Colgate, Close Up, and Pepsodent.



According to the study, while only 18% of surveyed consumers currently use Dant Kanti, a remarkable 89% of those users showed strong brand loyalty. This contrasts with a 76% loyalty score among users of other brands. The leading factor behind Dant Kanti’s appeal was its Ayurvedic ingredient base, cited by 41% of its users. Neem, laung (clove), babool, and pudina are just some of the trusted herbs that attract health-conscious consumers.



Another key insight was the power of brand endorsement. Baba Ramdev’s association with Dant Kanti significantly influenced consumer decisions, with 58% of Dant Kanti users saying they were 'very highly influenced' by his presence, compared to only 32% in the case of other brands. Clearly, the personal credibility of the brand ambassador plays a pivotal role in the product’s perception.



Satisfaction levels for Dant Kanti are also strong. Over 67% of users reported being satisfied or highly satisfied with the product’s quality, and around 61% felt the price and output were in balance—indicating a favorable value proposition.



Interestingly, family influence emerged as a strong factor in purchase decisions, especially for Dant Kanti. Parents influenced 34% of users’ choices, while 29% said the decision was their own. This reflects not just trust in the brand but a generational transmission of preference for natural and Swadeshi alternatives.



In a competitive fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market dominated by legacy brands, Dant Kanti’s rising acceptance suggests a shift in consumer attitudes. With more awareness and rural outreach, Patanjali’s herbal toothpaste has the potential to expand its reach and market share even further.



Ultimately, Dant Kanti stands out not just for what it contains—but for the emotional, cultural, and health-based connections it fosters among its users.