Injured Elephant from Saranda Forest to Receive Treatment at Anant Ambani’s Vantara

A six-year-old elephant found injured in the dense Saranda forests of Jharkhand is now on its way to recovery, thanks to the timely intervention of forest officials and the arrival of a specialist team from Vantara, the animal care and rehabilitation centre set up by Anant Ambani.

The elephant, whose hind leg was found swollen and severely injured, had been under observation by forest officials since late June. After days of monitoring its movement across the forest terrain, the animal was safely located and stabilised.

Following a request from the state forest department, a rescue team from Vantara reached Saranda earlier this week to assist in the medical response. The team is now overseeing the elephant’s rescue and is preparing for its transfer to Gujarat, where it will receive expert veterinary care and rehabilitation at Vantara’s expansive facility.

The operation has been closely managed by the forest departments of Jharkhand and Odisha, whose officials provided the necessary support and coordination for the safe handling of the animal in a challenging landscape.