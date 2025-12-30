Inka Insurance Launches ‘NRI Shield’ To Help NRIs Save Up To 65% On Term Premiums

India, 17th December,2025: Inka Insurance has announced the launch of its latest offering, ‘NRI Shield’, a dedicated advisory and support service designed to help NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs secure high-value term insurance in India at far more economical rates than in many international markets. With premiums abroad, especially in regions like the UAE, often costing up to 65% more for similar coverage, NRI Shield aims to bridge this gap by guiding overseas Indians toward smarter, cost-efficient protection. For instance, while a 5 crore term cover can cost up to ₹78,450 annually in the UAE, the same protection can be secured from India for as low as ₹27,808.

Term insurance purchased in India provides NRIs with pure life cover, paying a lump sum to their nominee in case of an unfortunate event during the policy term. Most leading Indian insurers offer global coverage, ensuring claims remain valid even if the event occurs outside India, provided all disclosures and policy conditions are met. Riders such as critical illness and accidental death benefits are also significantly more affordable in India, allowing NRIs to enhance their coverage within the same budget.

NRI Shield simplifies the entire journey, from plan selection and documentation to underwriting and claims-related support. NRIs can complete the process remotely through digital onboarding and video medicals, while premiums can be paid via NRE, NRO, or FCNR accounts, as well as eligible international payment channels. With transparent explanations of rules, documentation, and plan options, Inka makes insurance decision-making easy, accessible, and jargon-free for the global Indian community.

Speaking about the launch, Vaibhav Kathju, Founder of Inka Insurance, said, “NRI Shield is built to solve a simple yet significant problem- NRIs often end up paying much higher premiums abroad for the same level of protection they can access in India. Our goal is to empower overseas Indians with clarity, confidence, and cost-effective choices, while ensuring they and their families remain protected globally.”

Advertisement