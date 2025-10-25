Innovate to Improve Work Methodology: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that efforts should be made to complete citizens’ works on time and to a high standard by improving work methods and promoting innovation. Under the CM Helpline, districts and departments with the fewest complaints will be encouraged, while those achieving zero complaints will be rewarded. The Chief Minister urged officers and employees to uphold good governance through dedicated and efficient work.

During the Samadhan Online review, three employee were suspended and disciplinary action was taken against 19 others for negligence. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav ordered the withholding of increments for five government employee, issued show-cause notices to six, directed disciplinary action in seven cases and initiated a departmental inquiry against one employee found guilty.

Good Performers Appreciated

On Thursday, CM Dr. Yadav reviewed pending citizen cases from various districts via video conferencing from his official residence, Samatva Bhavan. He instructed officials to work efficiently in the public interest. For outstanding work in recent months, Raisen and Datia districts were recognised at the district level, and the Energy Department secured first place among departments.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav congratulated four officers Shri K.K. Dubey (Sub-Inspector, Rawatpura, Bhind), Shri Venkatesh Nerkar (Junior Engineer, Energy Department, Mandla), Dr. Nandita Nigam (Block Medical Officer, Dhar) and Shri Kamlesh Shukla (Assistant Director, Backward Class and Minority Welfare, Satna), for achieving 100% resolution of CM Helpline complaints in September. Chief Secretary Shri Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Neeraj Mandloi and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Cases reviewed

The review covered issues related to scholarships, nutrition grants, land acquisition, public distribution and teachers’ attendance.

In Anuppur, applicant Seeta Baiga’s nutrition grant was paid, with the gram panchayat secretary suspended and another official’s salary increment withheld for this delay. In Rewa, applicant Ashish Bahaliya received delayed laptop payment, and similar pending cases were instructed to be resolved immediately. In Dindori, applicant Ujjwal Sahu’s backward class scholarship payment was ensured, and those responsible for the delay due to portal issues were penalised. In Mandsaur, officials were held liable for the delay in the Pratibha Protsahan Yojana payment to applicant Yogesh. In another Dindori case, applicant Shri Arun Yadav received his pending subsidy of ₹97,500, and actions were ordered against the responsible bank employees. A show-cause notice was also issued to one officer and an employee of the Cottage and Village Industries Department.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav expressed displeasure over a complaint from Shivani Maurya of Dhar about the non-sanction of hostel bedding funds and directed the Tribal Welfare Department to promptly redress such matters. He warned that any negligence in providing hostel facilities would lead to strict action.

In Maihar, four government employees faced penalties, including salary stoppage, show-cause notice, reassignment and pay deduction, for linking Sanjana Patel’s Samagra ID to another person’s Aadhaar. In Jabalpur, payment under the Janani Suraksha Yojana was made to Sushri Ramdevi Varman through Samadhan Online, and three officials were penalised.

In Ashoknagar, ₹17.25 lakh in land compensation was paid to Shri Shivpratap Bundela after a delay of five years, with orders for punitive action against the officer responsible. In Shivpuri, the agriculture mechanisation grant was reimbursed to applicant Shri Saurabh Kirar and pay increments of one officer and three technicians were stopped. In another Maihar case, the then Gram Panchayat Secretary was suspended and a Supply Officer’s increment withheld for not operating a fair price shop at the designated location and failing to distribute ration properly.

Chief Minister’s key directives