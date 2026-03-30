Inspiring Journey of Prerna Singla, Founder Building Clariteens, A Science-led Skincare Brand For Children and Teens

Growing up in Punjab, Prerna’s early years exposed her to the discipline and realities of building something from the ground up. Those experiences shaped her understanding of perseverance, responsibility, and the effort required to build a business that stands the test of time. Life, however, took a deeply personal turn when she lost her father. The loss left an emotional void but also became a moment of reflection. Instead of stepping away from the world she had grown up observing, Prerna chose to step deeper into it. She immersed herself in learning the industry from the inside out, determined to build something meaningful in her own right.

A Decade Inside the Manufacturing World

Over the next decade, Prerna carved her own path within the beauty and healthcare manufacturing ecosystem. Working behind the scenes with multiple brands, she gained hands-on experience in product development, formulations, ingredient sourcing, and the rigorous testing processes that ensure skincare products are both safe and effective. Unlike many entrepreneurs who enter the beauty space through branding or marketing, Prerna’s expertise came from laboratories, production units, and years of technical learning. She understood the science behind skincare, the importance of formulation stability, and the responsibility that comes with creating products people trust on their skin. This experience gave her a rare perspective on the industry. And it also revealed a gap that few brands were addressing.

The Gap No One Was Talking About

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While adult skincare was evolving rapidly with new ingredients, innovations, and trends, one important segment remained largely overlooked: children and teenagers. Young consumers were increasingly experimenting with skincare products meant for adults, often influenced by social media trends and viral beauty routines. Strong actives and complicated skincare regimens were becoming common among teenagers whose skin was still developing. As both an industry insider and a mother of two children, Prerna could see the risks clearly. Parents were often left navigating a confusing market where very few products were specifically designed for young skin. That realisation sparked a simple but powerful question. Why wasn’t there a science-driven skincare brand created specifically for children and teenagers?

The Birth of Clariteens

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Determined to address this gap, Prerna decided to build a brand that would bring clarity and responsibility to skincare for the younger generation. Drawing on more than a decade of experience in manufacturing and formulation, she launched Clariteens, a direct-to-consumer skincare brand designed specifically for children and teenagers.

Unlike many D2C brands that begin with marketing narratives, Clariteens was built on formulation science first. The brand focuses on gentle, age-appropriate skincare that prioritises hydration, barrier protection, and long-term skin health rather than aggressive treatments.

Clariteens is also shaped by the perspective of the very generation it hopes to serve. Prerna is a mother of two, and her teenage daughter Arshiya, has played a meaningful role in shaping the brand’s voice and direction. As someone who belongs to the audience Clariteens hopes to support, Arshiya has offered valuable insights into how teenagers perceive skincare today, helping ensure the brand remains relatable and relevant for young consumers navigating the complex world of beauty trends. At its core, Clariteens encourages simple and balanced skincare habits rather than overwhelming routines. The brand believes young skin does not need correction; it needs protection, care, and thoughtful guidance.

Bringing Manufacturing Integrity to the D2C World

One of the defining strengths behind Clariteens is Prerna’s deep manufacturing background. Having spent years developing products for other brands, she understands that quality begins long before a product reaches consumers. From ingredient selection and formulation development to testing protocols and production standards, she applies the discipline of manufacturing to every stage of the brand’s journey. This approach gives Clariteens a rare credibility in the fast-growing D2C ecosystem, where many brands are built around marketing narratives, but fewer are rooted in formulation expertise. For Prerna, building trust with families is just as important as building a successful brand.

A Journey Shaped by Purpose