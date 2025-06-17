Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate Announces Results of May 2025 Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management Exam

The Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM), India Affiliate, the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) exams across 140 countries, has declared the results of its Level 1 ERM Foundation Examination for May 2025. The globally recognised certification equips candidates with the knowledge and tools to identify, assess, and manage risks across various sectors, in alignment with international ERM frameworks and standards like ISO 31000 and COSO 2017.

IRM India Affiliate today declared the results for its Level 1, May 2025 ERM Foundation examination. Khyati Bansal, a student pursuing BSc Economics from NMIMS University, secured the All-India top rank in the student exam with a score of 85.61 per cent. In the professional exam, Rhea Sagar Sawant, a Senior Insurance Executive at Tata Consultancy Services, attained the All-India top rank with a score of 89.06 per cent.

The May 2025 examination witnessed registration from a diverse cohort of students, entrepreneurs, and working professionals from across India - reinforcing IRM’s mission to foster risk-intelligent talent and build a resilient nation. The Level 1 Exam serves as the first step in IRM’s professional certification pathway, offering international recognition and opening doors to a wide range of roles in governance, risk, compliance, ESG, audit, and strategy.

With average salaries ranging from ₹6 lakhs per annum for risk analysts to upwards of ₹80 lakhs per annum for Chief Risk Officers and Board-level risk leaders, the ERM qualification has become a career-defining milestone for aspirants across industries. From BFSI and FMCG to tech, energy, and family businesses, certified professionals are increasingly in demand as organisations seek to future-proof their operations amid an increasingly uncertain world. In a global environment marked by polycrisis - from climate shocks and cyber threats to geopolitical volatility and supply chain disruptions - resilience has become a boardroom imperative. IRM’s ERM qualifications are equipping the next generation of professionals to embed a risk mindset in decision-making, making them invaluable contributors to organisational sustainability and long-term value creation.

The Institute extends its congratulations to all successful candidates and celebrates the top performers of the May 2025 cohort:

Kosha Parekh, Director of Academics, IRM India Affiliate, said, “The growing participation in IRM’s Level 1 exam reflects a national awakening to the importance of risk intelligence as a core life skill. In a world shaped by uncertainty, we are proud to see students and professionals across disciplines embrace ERM not just as a career path, but as a mindset for resilience and responsible leadership.”

Khyati Bansal, a student pursuing a BSc Economics from NMIMS University

“My journey with the Institute of Risk Management has been a truly enriching learning experience. Securing an All India Rank 1 in the Level 1 Exam is a proud moment, but it’s the process that has truly shaped me. The preparation built a strong foundation in understanding how risks affect not just businesses, but entire systems and sharpened my ability to assess challenges. What stood out the most was how practical the course felt- it wasn’t just theory, but something I could see happening around me, i.e. connecting real-world issues with classroom concepts. Today, risk management is becoming central to how businesses operate and grow.

I’m grateful to IRM for opening this door, and I’m excited to continue learning, growing, and applying a risk-aware mindset wherever my journey leads.”

Rhea Sagar Sawant, a Professional, Senior Insurance Executive at Tata Consultancy Services

“What sets IRM apart is not just its world-class content, but the community it nurtures. The exposure to like-minded professionals, industry experts, and real-world case studies from India and beyond made learning engaging and relevant. I feel proud to be part of a growing tribe of risk-conscious leaders who are committed to creating safer, smarter, and more sustainable organizations. One of the most defining outcomes of this journey was the confidence I gained to lead conversations around risk within my organization. I now actively contribute to decision-making with a balanced view of threats and opportunities. The IRM certification has also played a key role in opening doors to new career opportunities, interviews, and recognition in professional circles.

To those considering the IRM qualification: it’s more than a certification - it’s a mindset shift. If you're passionate about making a meaningful impact, managing complexity, and growing as a trusted advisor, IRM will give you the edge.”

With candidates coming from academic institutions, family businesses, corporates, and startups, the May 2025 cohort highlights IRM’s growing footprint across sectors and geographies. The IRM India Affiliate continues to collaborate with leading universities and industry partners to embed risk education at the foundation of business decision-making.