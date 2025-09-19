Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Declares Level 1 Results for August 2025 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation Examination

Mumbai, 19th September, 2025: IRM India Affiliate today announced the results for its Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation examination for August 2025. Ansh Mehta, a student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance (BSc. Finance) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, secured the All-India top rank in the student exam with a distinction score of 84.17%. In the professional exam, Mythili Ayyasamy, Director - Operations at Fidelity Investments , and Sumit Pandey, Assistant Manager - Knowledge Services at Deloitte, attained the All-India top rank with a score of 87.5%.

IRM, headquartered in the UK, is the world’s leading professional certifying body in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and has been driving excellence for over 35 years across 143 countries.

Speaking on the results, Kosha Parekh, Director - Academics, stated: “We extend our warmest congratulations to all the candidates who have successfully passed the Global Level 1 ERM examination held in August 2025. At IRM India Affiliate, we’re not just celebrating an academic milestone; we’re nurturing the next generation of risk-intelligent professionals. By building strong foundations in enterprise risk management, these candidates are taking their first step towards developing the mindset and skills needed to recognise risks early, think strategically, and make better decisions across diverse industries.”

Ansh Mehta, a student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance (BSc. Finance) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, said:

“As a student of finance, passing the IRM Level 1 exam has been an incredibly rewarding achievement in my career. What I found most impactful was that despite only spending a small amount of time on daily and diligent study, I was able to establish a solid foundation in risk management principles that were both practical and relevant. My adventure actually started at the Game of Enterprise Risk 2025, where my team placed 2nd in a tough, real-world risk simulation. The experience boosted my confidence to try the Level 1 Exam, and it was both a challenge and an eye-opener. Risk management, for me, is no longer a technical discipline; it is a field of expertise that is redefining careers, and the way businesses are run, in India and around the world. As we live and work in today's uncertain world, organizations that learn to view risk not as an obstacle but as a possibility will be the ones to succeed. I am eager to follow my risk journey further, pursue IRM’s Level 2 Qualification soon, and practically see where risk management overlaps with finance, strategy, and innovation.”

Mythili Ayyasamy, Director – Operations at Fidelity Investments, said:

“Having led operations in the financial services sector, I’ve witnessed firsthand the evolving nature of risk exposures and fraudulent practices. This experience highlighted the critical need for proactive identification and mitigation of risks. Choosing to pursue the Enterprise Risk Management program with IRM was a pivotal decision in my professional journey. The program offered a comprehensive view of the broader risk landscape, expanding my awareness beyond the confines of my immediate work environment. One of the most enriching aspects of the program was the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals across industries. Learning from their diverse experiences not only deepened my understanding but also strengthened my confidence as a risk-conscious leader. It empowered me to make balanced decisions—considering both threats and opportunities. This experience has truly shifted my perspective, encouraging me to think beyond traditional boundaries and embrace a more holistic approach to risk management.”

Sumit Pandey, Assistant Manager – Knowledge Services at Deloitte, said:

“Successfully clearing Level 1 of the IRM’s Enterprise Risk Management has been a rewarding milestone in my learning journey. This course offered me a fresh perspective on how risk is woven into every aspect of business strategy and decision-making. From understanding risk culture to assessing real-world case studies, the curriculum was practical and extremely relevant. It not only deepened my knowledge on the subject but also sharpened my critical thinking and problem-solving skills in this fast-changing environment. I truly believe that with a risk-thinking skill set, powerful opportunities have opened up for both individual careers and for shaping stronger, more agile organizations. I'm excited to build on this foundation and explore how I can contribute to a future where risk is seen not just as a challenge, but as a strategic advantage. Look forward to pursuing IRM’s Level 2 Qualification soon.”

In today’s hyper-connected global ecosystem—characterized by cybersecurity threats, supply chain vulnerabilities, climate-related challenges, and rapid regulatory changes—risk management is no longer confined to periodic risk assessments; it is now about cultivating dynamic resilience, foresight, and adaptability in the face of systemic uncertainties that transcend borders and sectors. The field has shifted from being a supportive function to a central pillar of organizational strategy and sustainability.

IRM’s Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) course is evaluated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, and is recognized by the University of Mumbai as a two-credit open elective under the National Education Policy (NEP). IRM’s Level 1 examination enables candidates to master not only the foundational skills of risk identification, mitigation, and crisis response but also equips them to engage with emerging areas that are defining elements of the global agenda.

IRM's 5-level qualification pathway provides individuals with the relevant knowledge to enhance their analytical, strategic, and leadership competencies in risk management, supporting the creation of risk-resilient futures for businesses globally.

For more information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details, please visit www.theirmindia.org.

About the Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate