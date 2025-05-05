Invertis University Redefines Career Success With Record-Breaking Placement Day 2025

Invertis University proudly hosted a remarkable Placement Day on March 29, 2025, marking another milestone in its commitment to academic excellence and career advancement. The event was a grand success, as students across various disciplines, including B.Tech Computer Science, B.Tech Biotechnology, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, and B.Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, secured prestigious placements with top companies.

Record-Breaking Placement Numbers at Invertis

Placement Day 2025 celebrated talent, perseverance, and hard work. With 479 and counting total placements, 154 top recruiters, and an impressive 90 %+ placement rate for 2023 YOP students, Invertis University has reaffirmed its position as one of the best engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The university witnessed 24 placements above ₹9 LPA, with the highest package reaching ₹12.76 LPA in the 2025 session. Over 100 companies offered lucrative packages of ₹5 LPA and above, with an average package of ₹4.20 LPA, a median package of

₹5.21 LPA, and an impressive ₹7.28 LPA average for the top 20% students.

Recruiters from SAP, Oracle, TCS, Wipro, Reliance Jio, ITC, British Telecom, Royal Enfield, Hero Cycles, ABP News, Adani Group, Radisson Blu, TCI, and many more participated in the campus drive, which provided exceptional career opportunities to students in engineering, management, law, pharmacy, and various other fields.

Bridging Academia and Industry

Invertis University’s Corporate Resource Centre (CRC ) ensures a seamless transition from academics to professional careers. The CRC provides comprehensive support, including career counseling, resume writing, interview preparation, industry interactions, and internship opportunities. Through its strong network with top engineering colleges in India, the university ensures students can access the best career options.

The placement drive saw students from B.Tech CSE, B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, B.Techin Civil Engineering, B.Tech AI and Data Science, Diploma in Civil Engineering, and B.Tech in Electrical Engineering securing top positions in leading firms. The success extended to other disciplines, including MBA, BBA, BCA, MCA, and B.Sc. Agriculture and Law, reflecting the university’s diverse academic strength.

Excellence Across Multiple Disciplines

Invertis University’s commitment to wholesome education extends beyond technical fields. Students from BBA, MBA in Marketing, MBA in Finance, MBA in HR, and MBA in Information Technology were recruited by top multinational companies, reinforcing the university’s reputation as a top private MBA college in India. Additionally, students from the B.Sc. Forensic Science,

B.Sc. Biotechnology and B.Pharm secured positions in reputed pharmaceutical and forensic science firms.

The university’s School of Law also witnessed remarkable placements, with students from LLB, BA LLB, and BBA LLB finding career opportunities in prestigious law firms and corporate legal departments. This success has made Invertis one of the best law colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

The Invertis Edge 2025

Invertis University’s Placement Day 2025 is a herald of success, demonstrating the impact of quality education, industry-oriented training, and dedicated mentorship. The university’s unwavering focus on skill development and academic excellence makes it a preferred choice among private colleges for engineering, management, law, and sciences.

As one of the best universities in Uttar Pradesh, Invertis University continues to pave the way for aspiring professionals, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in their careers. With a vision of shaping future leaders, the university remains steadfast in its commitment to academic brilliance and professional success.