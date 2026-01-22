Investor-Friendly Policies to Boost Growth: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the Madhya Pradesh Government is giving fresh momentum to growth through policies focused on creating an investor-friendly business environment (Ease of Doing Business) to promote investment and industry. He described the state’s strong infrastructure, improved connectivity, and abundant availability of water, land, labour, and natural resources as major strengths for investors. The Chief Minister made these remarks at the roundtable meeting on ‘Invest in India: Madhya Pradesh – A Strategic Investment Hub’ organised on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. During the roundtable, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav presented Madhya Pradesh as one of the country’s leading and emerging investment destinations.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh offers vast investment opportunities in sectors such as automobiles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, IT–ITES, agriculture and food processing, and multi-modal logistics parks. He also shared details of the policy support and various incentives being offered by the state government to international and domestic investors in these sectors. Emphasising employment generation, he said that the state government would extend special support to industries and businesses that create new employment and livelihood opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He added that if any investment proposal requires special or customised support, the Cabinet Committee for Investment Promotion would consider such proposals positively.

Investors and industry representatives participating in the roundtable shared their suggestions on further strengthening policies in sectors including tourism, entertainment, design, renewable energy, exports, chemicals, alcohol, textile parks, financial services, IT–ITES, GCCs, and intellectual property. Prominent participants included Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha; Bharat Kaushal, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Hitachi India; Karen Baert, Co-founder and CEO, Emovia; Andrew Pournik, CEO, Antora Energy; Andres Penate, Global Vice President (Corporate Affairs), AB InBev; Ishan Pratap Singh, Founder and Chairman, New Delhi Hub; and Kalyan Kumar, Global CTO, HCL Technologies.

Welcoming the suggestions, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government remains committed to strengthening Madhya Pradesh’s position on the global investment map through progressive and investor-friendly policies.