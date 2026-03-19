IPO Compliance Essentials: What Companies Need to Know

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) refers to the process through which a privately held company offers its shares to the public for the first time in order to raise capital from investors. By going public, a company can access a wider pool of funds that can be used for business expansion, debt repayment, working capital purposes, infrastructure development, research, acquisition or other corporate purposes. However, the process of issuing shares to the public requires strict adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks designed to protect investors and maintain transparency in the capital market. These regulatory requirements are collectively known as ‘IPO compliance’. In India, IPO compliance is primarily governed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which regulates and supervises the securities market. SEBI has established detailed rules under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, which outline the procedures and obligations that companies must follow when raising funds through an IPO.

Before launching an IPO, companies must satisfy certain eligibility criteria laid down by SEBI. These requirements ensure that only financially stable and credible companies are allowed to raise funds from the public. Typically, a company must demonstrate adequate net tangible assets, a minimum track record of profits, and sound financial performance over a specified period. In addition, the company must have a well-defined business model and comply with corporate governance standards. Another important aspect of pre-IPO compliance involves the appointment of various intermediaries who assist in managing the public issue. These intermediaries include merchant bankers, legal advisors, auditors, registrars to the issue, bankers to the issue, and underwriters. The merchant banker plays a particularly significant role because they act as the lead manager of the IPO and ensure that all regulatory and disclosure requirements are properly fulfilled.

A crucial step in the IPO process is the preparation and submission of a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The DRHP is a comprehensive document that contains detailed information about the company and the proposed public issue. Once prepared, the DRHP is filed with the Stock Exchange (in case of SME IPO) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (in case of Main Board IPO) for review. The DRHP is carefully examined to ensure that all relevant information is disclosed accurately and transparently so that investors can make informed decisions. After SEBI / Stock Exchange’s observations are addressed, the company can proceed with issuing the final prospectus.

During the IPO process, companies must also comply with regulations related to pricing, allocation, and marketing of shares. The issue price of the shares may be determined through either the fixed price method or the book-building method. In the book-building method, a price band is announced and investors bid within that range, allowing the final price to be determined based on demand. SEBI also prescribes specific allocation rules to ensure fair distribution of shares among different categories of investors, including Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs). Furthermore, companies must follow strict guidelines regarding advertising and promotional activities during the IPO period.

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IPO compliance does not end once the shares are successfully listed. After going public, the company must continue to comply with ongoing regulatory obligations. These include regular disclosure of financial results, reporting of material events that could affect the company’s performance, and submission of periodic reports to the stock exchanges. These continuing obligations are governed by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, which require listed companies to maintain transparency and accountability in their operations.

In addition, listed companies must maintain a minimum level of public shareholding, typically at least 25 percent, to ensure adequate liquidity and broad investor participation in the market. They must also promptly disclose any major developments such as mergers, acquisitions, or significant changes in management. These measures help maintain investor confidence and ensure that the securities market operates in a fair and efficient manner.

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